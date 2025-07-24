Spruced-up facelift Opel Mokka officially priced

The Blitz's smallest SUV has benefited from a serious of updates inside and out, but not up front.

Revealed towards the end of last year in Europe, Stellantis South Africa has released official price and spec details of the facelift Opel Mokka teased at its annual Media Connect event in Johannesburg last month.

New outside

A line-up once again consisting of two models, the updates to the first model that featured Rüsselsheim’s Bold and Pure styling language comprises a new gloss black finish for the Opel Vizor grille and Opel blitz logo defined as the middle point or Opel Compass, removal of the various chrome accents, a restyled front bumper and a new Mokka nameplate script on the tailgate.

Model-wise, the Edition, which replaces the Elegance, receives new 17-inch alloy wheels, while the carryover GS Line gets redesigned diamond-cut 18-inch alloys as well as a standard diamond black roof.

New for both variants is a magnifying glass integrated into the LED headlights Opel says provides the same resolution as the Matrix IntelliLux diodes.

Inside, both models now come equipped with the dual 10-inch displays for the digital instrument cluster and infotainment system as part of the Opel Pure Panel, the latter still with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, but with improved software as well as embedded satellite navigation.

A wireless smartphone charger, frameless electro-chromatic rear view mirror and folding side mirrors rounds the specifications changes.

Similar to the newly launched Grandland and the incoming Frontera, the Mokka’s cabin makes the switch from type-A to type-C USB ports, while also gaining the same steering wheel with standard heating function on both, plus a silver finish for the centre console.

Now standard across all models is a new steering and the pair of 10-inch displays. Image: Opel

For the Edition, the seats are trimmed in cloth and those of the GS Line in leather in addition to being equipped electric, heated and with a massaging function for the front chairs.

On the safety side, the Edition and GS Line get front and rear parking sensors from the off, with a reverse camera, Adaptive Cruise Control, Automatic Emergency Braking and Forward Collision Warning included on the latter.

Same powertrain

Up front, no changes have taken place despite the roll-out of a mild-hybrid system on the Old Continent, as well as a bigger battery pack for the now renamed Mokka Electric.

No changes have taken place to the rear facia. Image: Opel

As such, the Stellantis stalwart 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged PureTech petrol engine remains the sole options, with unchanged outputs of 96kW/230Nm.

A toggle switch activated eight-speed automatic prevails as the sole available transmission option.

Price

Now on-sale, and soon to form part of Opel’s three product SUV range below the Frontera and the Grandland, pricing for the Mokka continues to include a five-year/100 000 km warranty as plus a three-year/60 000 km service plan.

Mokka 1.2T Edition – R519 900

Mokka 1.2T GS Line – R564 900

