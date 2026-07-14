iCaur V23 morphs into combustion engine assisted V25 REEV

Confirmation of the V25 for South Africa has not yet been made.

Fully electric until now, first details have emerged of iCaur’s range-extending V23 in China, albeit under a different name.

V23 becomes V25

Based on documents submitted to China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the range-extending V23 will be called V25 and combine an electric motor and battery pack with a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine.

Appearing similar to the V23, the V25 receives a new grille to compensate for the petrol engine, a different side profile, wheels, and wider rear window.

Dimensions

In terms of dimensions, the V25 retains the same platform as the V23, but with the following:

Length : 4 636 mm;

: 4 636 mm; Wheelbase : 2 820 mm;

: 2 820 mm; Width : 1 920 mm:

: 1 920 mm: Height: 1 855 mm

Comparatively, the V25 is 416 mm longer, five millimetres wider and 10 mm taller than the V23, with its wheelbase also being longer by 85 mm.

V25 has a different side profile and dimensions from those of V23. Picture: carnewschina.com

Its approach angle is rated at 28° and departure at 24°; the V25 has a reported tow rating of 1 800 kg and rides on 18 or 21-inch alloy wheels.

Powertrain

While no images of the interior were made public, the details of the range-extending powertrain confirm at least two options.

In both instances, according to carnewschina.com, principal power comes from a 33.6-kWh battery pack powering a single electric motor, of which no details were provided.

As in the V27, the petrol engine, which produces 115 kW on its own, is used solely as a generator for the electric hardware and is therefore not connected to the drive wheels.

In terms of range, the standard V25 has a claimed all-electric distance of 150 km based on China’s optimistic CLTC cycle, while the sportier V25 S will do 145 km.

More later

For the moment, no further details about the V25 are known. However, don’t be surprised if more emerges within the coming weeks and months.