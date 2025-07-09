More Porsche 911 all-wheel drive models on their way to Mzansi

Stuttgart claims that half of Porsche 911 S variant buyers want all-paw grip.

Stuttgart is doubling the number of all-wheel-drive variants of the ever-popular Porsche 911 with the launch of the Targa 4S and Carrera 4S in Coupé and Cabriolet guise.

These new offerings slot in below the significantly more powerful and racy GTS models. Stuttgart claims that half of all its customers who choose the S variants of the Porsche 911 opt for all-wheel drive, and for good reason. This combination ensures maximum traction in poor weather conditions and inspires additional confidence behind the wheel.

Porsche 911 4S still purist

Like all the all-wheel-drive models of the 911, the S variants are also designed with rear-biased driving dynamics for those who still want to feel they are driving a purist machine. When required, the Porsche Traction Management (PTM) system provides more drive torque to the front axle, thereby increasing traction and driving stability in the 911 4S variants. As with predecessor models, the clutch assembly in the front differential, which is still water-cooled, is controlled electromechanically. Only the gear ratio has been slightly adjusted.

The drive system of the Carrera S and the all-wheel drive variants of the 911 now adopt the same system. This means that the 3.0-litre twin-turbo six-cylinder boxer engine produces 353kW of power. This is 22kW more than in the predecessor model. This increase in performance is partly due to the optimised intercooler system, which is based on the design carried over from the Porsche 911 Turbo.

An eight-speed Porsche dual-clutch transmission (PDK) transmits power to all four wheels. The 911 Carrera 4S Coupé is claimed to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.3 seconds (with the Sport Chrono Package) and to a top speed of 308 km/h. The 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet and 911 Targa 4S come in a fraction slower at 3.5 seconds. Both still offer the same top speed of 308km/h.

‘Safety cabriolet’

For 60 years, the Porsche 911 Targa has combined the pleasure of a convertible with the year-round comfort of a coupé. The original version was Porsche’s response to discussions and concerns in the US market regarding the safety of traditional convertibles. The Targa body style made its debut in September 1965 at the IAA in Frankfurt am Main and was dubbed the “safety cabriolet”.

Like so many Porsche innovations, the elegant, wide roll bar is inspired by motorsport. With a removable roof and folding rear window, the car provided safety-conscious drivers the sensation of travelling in a full convertible. Porsche derived the Targa name from the famous Sicilian endurance race, the Targa Florio.

Today, the Porsche 911 Targa is an icon that has constantly been developed in terms of engineering and design. With the introduction of the 993 911 Targa in 1993, there was no longer a need to remove the roof manually. Since 2006, the 911 Targa has been available exclusively with all-wheel drive.

ALSO READ: Porsche 911’s 70th celebrated with South Africa-bound Spirit 70

Dropping the top

From 2014 onwards, fully automatic roof mechanisms have been used: in 19 seconds, the coupé-like sports car is transformed into an open-top vehicle. The wide roll bar and the wraparound rear window are a clear throwback to the original model. The roof module of the current Targa is available in four colours: black, blue, red and brown.

The standard equipment list on the new Porsche 911 4S models have been significantly upgraded. This includes 20/21-inch staggered-fitment Carrera S wheels with an updated design, Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV+) and a sports exhaust system that generates that typical 911 sound.

ALSO READ: Back-to-basics Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe just pure bliss

GTS brakes

Also equipped as standard is the braking system carried over from the GTS models. This brings red brake callipers and 408mm discs to the front and 380mm to the rear. The Porsche 911 Targa 4S also features rear-wheel steering as standard.

While the Cabriolet and Targa are equipped with rear seats, Porsche delivers the Coupé as a two-seater as standard. A rear seat system can be configured at no extra cost. Porsche equips the interior of the all-wheel-drive sports car with a leather package. In addition, matrix LED headlights and wireless smartphone charging are also included as standard.

Other features include electrically folding exterior mirrors with mirror surround lighting. Plus, the Light Design Package and automatically dimming interior and exterior mirrors with integrated rain sensor.

Porsche 911 4S pricing

911 Carrera 4S – R3 250 000

911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet – R3 517 000

911 Targa 4S – R3 552 000

*Pricing includes three-year/100 000km Driveplan Maintenance Agreement at no cost.