Hint for South Africa? Sporty Mahindra XUV 3X0 debuts in India

Official images showing a Cape Town numberplate has ignited speculation of the REVX possibly coming to South Africa at some stage.

Giveaway of the XUV 3X0 possibly being earmarked for South Africa is the CAA number plate. Image: Mahindra India

A smash-hit since its arrival local market arrival last year, Mahindra has debuted a new colour edition of the XUV 3X0 in India, possibly also coming to South Africa based on a clear hint in the provided press images.

Splash of colour

Called REVX, the special edition not only gains a series of exterior additions, but two new trim grades not available on the standard XUV 3X0.

Aesthetically, the REVX’s easy-to-spot inclusions comprise a body-coloured grille panel, still with chrome slats, a dual-tone roof, black wheel covers, standard LED headlights across all variants, and REVX badges on bootlid and C-pillar.

On the colour front, five hues have been allocated, with three being contrasted by black roof, Everest White, Galaxy Grey and Tango Red. Opting for Stealth Black or Nebula Black brings a Calvano Grey roof.

Spec

Inside, all REVX models receive a dual-tone black-and-grey interior with leatherette upholstered seats, the 10.25-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, keyless entry, a muti-function steering wheel, front and rear armrests, six airbags, rear air-conditioning vents, type-A and type-C USB ports, and Electronic Stability Control.

For the entry-level M, the REVX rides on 16-inch steel wheels with black covers and comes with a four-speaker audio system. A sunroof is optional.

Stepping up to the REVX A brings 16-inch alloy wheels, the mentioned sunroof, a wireless smartphone charger, the 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, cruise control, dual-zone climate control, reverse camera, leather-covered steering wheel, a tyre pressure monitor and a six-speaker sound system.

Petrol only

Up front, the REVX is exclusively motivated by the turbocharged 1.2-litre three-cylinder mStallion petrol engine, albeit in two states of tune.

In the M, the unit develops 82kW/200Nm and is solely connected to a six-speed manual gearbox. For the A, outputs increase to 96kW/230Nm mated to either the manual or a six-speed automatic ‘box.

Watch this space

Starting at Rs 894 000 (R185 518) for the M and rising to Rs 1 179 000 (R244 659) for the A and to Rs 1 299 000 (R269 561) for the A equipped with the automatic transmission, the XUV 3X0 REVX, although exclusive to India for now, could well be considered for South Africa based on the mentioned press images showing a Cape Town numberplate where the photoshoot took place.

For now, an official confirmation from Mahindra South Africa is outstanding.

As a reference, the XUV 3X0 range spans nine models, all powered by the lesser mStallion petrol, and priced from R259 999 for the entry-level MX2 to R404 999 for the flagship AX7L automatic.

