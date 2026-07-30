What to expect? Facelift Kia Sportage set for third-quarter arrival

The third quarter of 2026 will see the debut of the new Seltos, Sportage and Syros.

With the unveiling of the all-new Seltos slated for early August, Kia will introduce no less than three models in the third quarter of this year, the next most likely being the updated Sportage.

Approved for South Africa on the sidelines of the Carens’ market debut in April, the refreshed Sportage will keep the NQ5 internal moniker and receive a reworked exterior and interior.

New outside

Revealed last year in the UK, the revisions to the now five-year-old fifth-generation Sportage comprise new headlights, restyled Tiger Nose grille, new alloy wheels, redesigned front bumper and new LED daytime running lights.

Changes to the rear facia are more subtler compared to those of the front. Picture: Kia

Along with new alloy wheel designs, Kia has updated the rear fascia with a restyled bumper and new graphics for the light clusters.

Inside

Inside, the interior draws heavily from the EV range of electric vehicles and the Tasman, featuring new air vents that now run flush across the width of the dashboard, the new Kia corporate steering wheel and improved materials.

Changes to the interior are comparatively subtle as well. Picture: Kia

Remaining are the dual 12.3-inch displays, but with improved connectivity and software, a first-time optional head-up display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and an improved array of safety and driver assistance systems.

Same engines?

Up front, Kia South Africa is likely to retain the same powertrain options as the pre-facelift Sportage, thereby omitting the hybrid and plug-in hybrid variants offered in Europe, as well as the normally aspirated 2.5 litre petrol engine available in North America.

As such, the local market is set to continue with the 1.6 T-GDI outputting 132kW/265Nm and the 1.6 CRDI turbodiesel that pushes out 100kW/320Nm.

Whereas a six-speed manual gearbox is still available in Europe on the 1.6 T-GDI, the South African version looks set to stick with the seven-speed dual-clutch as the sole option.

This will no doubt also apply to the CRDI which, as with the T-GDI, will send its amount of the twist to the front axle only.

Stay tuned

At present, the local Sportage line-up comprises six models and five trim levels: the diesel-only LX and EX, the petrol exclusive GT Line, GT Line S available with both options, and the flagship GT Line S that is diesel motivated.

Pricing starts at R662 995 for the LX and ends at R823 995 for the GT Line S.