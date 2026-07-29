Nissan X-Trail finally updated – three things you need to know

Facelift SUV features exterior styling tweaks and plenty of new features in the cabin.

Following price and minor tweaks in spec last year, the facelifted version of the Nissan X-Trail has finally been introduced locally.

The line-up consists of three models, the Visia, Acenta and Acenta+ and pricing starts at R599 900. The Visia and Acenta are five-seaters and the Acentia+ a seven-seater.

The Citizen Motoring compares the facelift model to its predecessor in three keys areas; exterior styling, interior and engine.

Nissan X-Trial gets new face

The updated SUV receives a new wider-angle V-shaped mesh pattern grille, a restyled bumper and headlights, new daytime running LEDs and updated side vents.

he rear bumper has also been updated and the taillights altered. The X-Trail name script across the tailgate gains a grey instead of the previous chrome finish.

The Visia features 17-inch alloy wheels, the Acenta gets 18-inch wheels and Acenta+ rides on 19-inch rims.

Two new hues in the form of blue and beige have been added to the colour palette. The Acenta and Acenta+ are also offered in two-tone exterior finish.

On the inside

Standard features inside include a new steering wheel and the 12.3-inch infotainment with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Both the Acenta and Acenta+ gets a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, with the latter also the recipient of head-up display.

Previously only offered on the Acentia+, the Acenta now dual-zone climate control, front parking sensors, heated and electric front seats and ProPILOT autonomous driving system.

No change up front

It’s familiar affair underneath the bonnet, where the Nissan X-Trail still a naturally aspirated 2.5-litre petrol engine. The four-pot mill produces 135kW of power and 244Nm of torque. It sends to the front wheels via CVT in the VIsia and to all four wheels in the Acentia+.

Nissan claims it will sip 7.4 litres per 100km.

The e-Power hybrid system is still under consideration for South Africa.