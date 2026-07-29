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Nissan X-Trail finally updated – three things you need to know

Picture of Jaco Van Der Merwe

Compiled by Jaco Van Der Merwe

Head of Motoring

3 minute read

29 July 2026

10:15 am

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Facelift SUV features exterior styling tweaks and plenty of new features in the cabin.

Facelift Nissan X-Trail introduced to South Africa

The facelift Nissan X-Trail features a new mesh pattern front grille. Picture: Supplied

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Following price and minor tweaks in spec last year, the facelifted version of the Nissan X-Trail has finally been introduced locally.

The line-up consists of three models, the Visia, Acenta and Acenta+ and pricing starts at R599 900. The Visia and Acenta are five-seaters and the Acentia+ a seven-seater.

The Citizen Motoring compares the facelift model to its predecessor in three keys areas; exterior styling, interior and engine.

Nissan X-Trial gets new face

The updated SUV receives a new wider-angle V-shaped mesh pattern grille, a restyled bumper and headlights, new daytime running LEDs and updated side vents.

he rear bumper has also been updated and the taillights altered. The X-Trail name script across the tailgate gains a grey instead of the previous chrome finish.

The Visia features 17-inch alloy wheels, the Acenta gets 18-inch wheels and Acenta+ rides on 19-inch rims.

Two new hues in the form of blue and beige have been added to the colour palette. The Acenta and Acenta+ are also offered in two-tone exterior finish.

On the inside

Standard features inside include a new steering wheel and the 12.3-inch infotainment with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Both the Acenta and Acenta+ gets a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, with the latter also the recipient of head-up display.

Previously only offered on the Acentia+, the Acenta now dual-zone climate control, front parking sensors, heated and electric front seats and ProPILOT autonomous driving system.

No change up front

It’s familiar affair underneath the bonnet, where the Nissan X-Trail still a naturally aspirated 2.5-litre petrol engine. The four-pot mill produces 135kW of power and 244Nm of torque. It sends to the front wheels via CVT in the VIsia and to all four wheels in the Acentia+.

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The e-Power hybrid system is still under consideration for South Africa.

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