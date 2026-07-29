Renault Boreal gets the green light for South Africa in 2027

Set to be produced in India, the Boreal will become Renault's de facto flagship SUV in South Africa following the discontinuation of the Koleos.

Renault has officially confirmed months of speculation by announcing that the Boreal will come to South Africa next year.

Made in India

Devised as a “world” model, albeit for developing markets, the Boreal is currently produced in Brazil for Latin America, and Turkey for Eastern Europe, the Middle East and North and Sub-Saharan African markets.

For South Africa, though, production will originate at the Chennai plant in India that currently manufactures the Kwid, Triber, Kiger and Duster.

Based on the same platform as the Duster, the Boreal is both, longer, wider and with more ground clearance. Picture: Renault

Part of SUVs the French brand will launch in South Africa over the next 18 to 24 months, the Boreal is, in effect, Renault’s take on sister brand Dacia’s Bigster, which debuted in Europe two years ago.

Destined for 70 markets outside Europe, the Boreal, which premiered last year, uses the same CMF-B platform as the Bigster, which also underpins the Indian-made Duster soon to replace the Romanian-sourced equivalent in South Africa.

Announced at the launch of the Trafic van last week, the Boreal will become the de facto replacement for the discontinued Koleos, thereby becoming Renault South Africa’s flagship SUV.

Boreal vs Duster

Positioned above both the Duster and Captur, the Boreal will provide seating for five and have the following dimensions:

Length : 4 556mm

: 4 556mm Wheelbase : 2 702mm

: 2 702mm Height : 1 650mm

: 1 650mm Width: 1 841mm

By comparison, the incoming Duster measures 213mm shorter, 11mm lower and 28 narrower. At the same time, the Boreal’s wheelbase is 45 mm longer and its ground clearance higher by four millimetres at 213 mm.

With the rear seats up, boot space is 522-litres versus the Duster’s 518 litres. However, with the rear back folded, the Boreal can accommodate 1 609 litres compared to the Duster’s 1 279 litres.

Motivation from?

Interior has been styled differently from the Bigster, but more in-line with that of the Indian-made Duster. Picture: Renault

Up front, Renault South Africa is likely to offer a solitary powertrain in the form of the Daimler co-developed 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol that also powers the Captur.

Although differently tuned depending on where the market sales take place, it is expected to output the same 120kW/260Nm as in the Chennai-made Duster.

While available with a six-speed manual gearbox and all-wheel drive elsewhere, South Africa is likely to only have front-wheel drive and a seven-speed EDC.

Confirmed to spawn a Nissan version early next year with seven seats instead of five, final pricing and specification for the Boreal will only be announced in the new year.