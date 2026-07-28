Geely lifts tech-filled lid on off-road focused Galaxy Cruiser 700

Galaxy Cruiser 700 has a plug-in hybrid setup with up to three electric motor and an AI-developed all-wheel drive system with low range.

Selectively detailed last week, Geely officially provided more details of the Galaxy Cruiser 700 over the weekend in preparation for the start of sales in China.

Devised as an off-road rival for the GWM Tank 300 and Jetour G700, the surprise reveal in Milan rather than China reportedly confirms the 700 as being readied for export markets instead of being restricted to the People’s Republic.

Dimensions

Styled to resemble to Defender 110, the Cruiser 700 rides on a body-on frame or ladder-frame platform with the following dimensions:

Length : 5 085mm;

: 5 085mm; Wheelbase : 2 900mm;

: 2 900mm; Height : 1 895mm;

: 1 895mm; Width: 1 999mm.

According to chinacardrive.ru, boot space ranges from 810 to 1 820-litres with the rear seats folded down.

Off-road to the power of AI

Reported to have ground clearance of 230mm, a departure angle of 31° and approach angle of 30°, the 700’s main drawing card is an AI-developed all-wheel drive system that allows the drive wheels to switch between rear-wheel drive, all-wheel drive and rear-wheel drive on the move.

It also has a locking differential, a low range transfer case, an adaptive damper system made in-house by Geely and a crab walking U-turn function.

Image of the Galaxy Cruiser 700 released before its reveal this past weekend. Picture: Geely Design via autohome.com.cn

Able to wade up to 800mm, it also receives an electronic limited slip differential, air suspension, a tank turn function similar to the Mercedes-Benz G580, and the ability to stay moving after a tyre blowout.

In addition, the standard LiDAR system not only works as a safety system, but also in conjunction with the so-called wave radar on the front bumper to scan the water’s depth when going off-road.

Tri-motor plug-in hybrid

On the power front, the Galaxy Cruiser 700 follows the example of the Jetour T2 by offering either a 1.5 or 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, but with the inclusion of a 47.1-kWh battery pack on both.

In a difference, though, the former engine, which makes 120 kW on its own, is paired to two electric motors, while the 2.0-litre has been mated to three motors.

For the latter, which makes 160kW on the combustion engine alone, the combined output is 830kW, which Geely claims will allow the Galaxy Cruiser 700 to get from 0-100km/h in “under four seconds”.

Being a plug-in hybrid, Geely reports estimated all-electric range of between 165km and 185km according to China’s optimistic CLTC measurements.

Inside

Not seen until now, the interior, which provides seating for five, has been outfitted with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 15.6-inch infotainment display, a small recessed display on the passenger side and an augmented reality Head-Up display projected onto the windscreen.

Interior has what Geely calls an aviation-inspired design. Picture: autohome.com.cn

Along with a Tank 300-inspired centre console complete with what Geely calls aircraft-derived switchgear, the Cruiser 700 also gets contoured massaging heated and ventilated front seats, a refrigerated console box, panoramic sunroof, wireless smartphone charger, ambient lighting and a 540-degree camera system.

Not yet approved for South Africa

Set to go on sale in August, with pricing unknown, Geely South Africa is still to approve the Galaxy Cruiser 700 for the local market.

Should an announcement be made, though, expect sales to possibly only commence in 2027.

Additional information from autohome.com.cn.