BMW M4 CS returns as M4 CSL ‘light’ approved for South Africa

Positioned between the Competition and CSL, the CS will be offered locally, but in a limited production capacity.

Its introduction an almost certainty after the reveal of the M3 version last year, BMW has revived the CS moniker for the M4 after a hiatus of seven years.

In-betweener

Showcased in its original form nearly at the 2017 Shanghai Auto Show, the second generation M4 CS no longer tops the M4 range as its introduction sees it slot-in between the Competition and flagship CSL.

Its production allocation limited but not in the same capacity as the CSL, of which only 1 000 units will be made, the M4 CS incorporates styling elements from the M3 CS, in addition to the same powertrain carried over unchanged from the CSL.

Different outside

Making similar extensive use of carbon fibre to keep weight down, albeit not as extreme as its higher-up sibling, the CS tips the scales at 20 kg lighter than the Competition with the carbon fibre reinforced plastic (CFRP) components comprising the roof, rear diffuser and Gurney lip bootlid spoiler, mirror caps, front splitter and air intakes on the flanks of the front bumper.

Riding on 19-inch at the front and 20-inch at the rear M light alloy wheel finished in either matte black or bronze gold, the CS’ remaining visual applique consists of a now M4 CS badged frameless kidney grille with red pinstriping and black accents, the yellow bulb Laserlight LEDs, black side skirts and vents, and carbon fibre bonnet vents.

Exterior changes have been carried over from the M3 CS, though the Isle of Green paint option is bespoke to the M4. Image: BMW

Besides the mentioned carbon touches at the rear, which includes the diffuser as well, the Laserlight diodes also feature in the taillight clusters, with the final revision being a red M4 CS decal on the bootlid.

On the colour front, four options have been selected, Sapphire Black Metallic and Brooklyn Grey Metallic shared with the M3 CS, and two hues unique to the M4, Riviera Blue Metallic and Isle of Man Green Metallic.

Dynamically switched on

Unsurprisingly, significant changes have been made to the CLAR platform that also underpins the M3 CS, namely retuned dampers and springs, thicker anti-roll bars, a revised Adaptive M suspension and faster reacting electro-mechanical M Servotronic power steering.

In addition to BMW having recalibrated the software for the stability control, which can be switched off completely, the kinematics of the front and rear axles have also been updated and the wheel camber at each corner adjusted.

As a final option, the M4 CS can be specified with the die-cast aluminium front sturt brace, though fitted standardly is the Active M Differential that provides more power and torque to the rear wheels in both 4WD and 4WD Sport modes.

Inside

Inside, the cabin alterations are as easy to spot as those of the interior in the form of carbon inserts, the M Alcantara steering wheel with red 12’o clock marking, carbon fibre gear shift paddles, the M Carbon electric and heated seats trimmed in Merino leather, an anthracite roofliner and the M logo colours stitched onto the seatbelts.

Interior changes from the M4 Competition are easy to spot. Image: BMW

While red M4 CS badging on the centre console and specific graphics and readouts within the 14.9-inch iDrive infotainment system and 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster that makes-up the Curved Display completes the interior, the seats are, however, able to swapped for the M Carbon bucket chairs at an additional cost.

In this instance, the Merino leather upholstery and illuminated headrests remain, though as per its designation, are lighter and further furnished with a black-and-red embroidery work, plus carbon inserts.

CSL power

As mentioned, motivation for the M4 CS comes from the same 3.0-litre turbocharged straight-six S58 engine as in the M3 CS that delivers 405kW/650Nm to all four wheels through a recalibrated eight-speed Steptronic gearbox.

Depicted M Carbon bucket seats are optional. Image: BMW

The same outputs as the M4 CSL, but 67kW/50Nm up on the previous M4 CS, the added twist results in a limited top speed of 302 km/h and 0-100 km/h in 3.4 seconds.

Price

Penned-in for sales from July with order books opening at the end of this month, BMW South Africa has confirmed local market availability, but in a limited production run of 25 units priced from R3 050 000 – a premium of R901 998 over the M4 Competition.

