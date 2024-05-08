Boosted Volkswagen Polo Sedan 1.0 TSI pricing revealed

Bar the 17-inch wheels on the new flagship Style and turbo indicted badging on the bootlid, the Polo Sedan TSI has not been restyled externally.

Addition of the 1.0 TSI takes the imported Polo Sedan range to five models. Image: Volkswagen

Approved for South Africa towards the end last year, only to be delayed until 2024, Volkswagen has now revealed specification and pricing details of the TSI version of the imported Polo Sedan.

Known as the Virtus in South America and India, with production taking place at the Pune plant similar to the previous generation sold in the latter market as the Vento, the turbocharged model remains dimensionally unchanged from the normally aspirated 1.6 with an overall length of 4 561 mm, height of 1 507 mm, width of 1 752 mm and wheelbase of 2 651 mm.

Also unchanged is the claimed boot space of 521-litres, though on the specification front, a new trim level called the Style slots-in above the Life as the range’s flagship.

Spec

The TSI’s inclusion has also seen the 1.6 Life with the automatic gearbox fall away most likely as a result of price overlapping concerns.

Similar to the free-breathing Life though, the comparative 1.0 TSI’s spec sheet comprises ambient lighting, keyless entry, a wireless smartphone charger, 16-inch Scimitar alloy wheels and a unique 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with App-Connect not offered on the locally produced Polo hatch.

Also included on the Life’s resume are the following:

reverse camera;

chrome accents;

multi-function steering;

folding electric mirrors;

fog lamps;

Hill Start Assist

Despite its name pointing to possible aesthetic gains, the Style’s only exterior gains involves 17-inch Tritz alloy wheels as well as a sunroof.

Inside though, the analogue instrument cluster makes for an eight-inch digital setup, joined by a split folding rear seat clad in black leatherette as opposed to the previous beige, front and rear armrests, rain sense wipers and a total of six airbags.

That power

As with the Virtus, Volkswagen has slotted the 1.0 TSI engine into the Polo Sedan without any changes, meaning outputs of 85kW/175Nm directed to the front wheels through a six-speed Tiptronic gearbox.

Claimed fuel consumption is 6.3 L/100 km, the top speed 195 km/h and 0-100 km/h over in 11.5 seconds.

Colours and price

On the colour front, a total of five hues can be selected from; Candy White, Reflex Silver Metallic, Rising Blue Metallic, Carbon Steel Grey Metallic and Wild Cherry Red Metallic.

Now on-sale, the Polo Sedan 1.0 TSI’s sticker price is again inclusive of a three-year/120 000 km warranty as well as a three-year/45 000 km service plan.

Polo Sedan 1.6 – R360 500

Polo Sedan 1.6 Tiptronic – R382 900

Polo Sedan 1.6 Life – R391 800

Polo Sedan 1.0 TSI Life Tiptronic – R421 100

Polo Sedan 1.0 TSI Style Tipronic – R454 900

