Subtly reworked inside and out Mercedes-Benz GLA priced

Besides the external and internal revamp, up front, hybrid assistance now comes standard on the petrol fuelled GLA 200.

Mercedes-Benz has officially confirmed pricing details of the mildly facelift GLA just over a year after its world reveal.

Retaining its position as the three-pointed star’s smallest crossover/SUV, the internally designated H247 debuts a simplified range comprising two engine options, and for the moment, without the availability of the AMG GLA 45 S as range topper.

What is new?

Aesthetically, the GLA’s revisions comprise a new grille with vertical as opposed to horizontal slates, a new bonnet complete with a pair of power domes, wider intakes on the flanks of the new front bumper, slimmer headlights with standard LEDs, and wheel sizes ranging from 18-inches to 20-inches.

GLA will be offered in standard Progressive or AMG Line trim guises. Note: UK-spec model depicted. Image: Mercedes-Benz UK

More subtle are the changes at the rear consisting of a new bumper and LED light clusters. A new colour option called Spectral Blue rounds the exterior off.

Inside, the same changes on European models apply to South African variants , namely the standard fitting of the 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster complimented by either the seven-inch or optional 10.25-inch MBUX infotainment system.

Biggest change is the 10.25-inch instrument cluster being a standard fixture. Note: UK-spec model depicted. Image: Mercedes-Benz UK

Also new is the steering wheel trimmed in either Alcantara or Artico imitation leather, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, type-C USB ports in place of the previous type-As, and a more expansive array of colours as part of the ambient lighting package.

Diesel or now mild-hybrid petrol

Up front, the slimline down range consists of the Renault co-developed 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol in the GLA 200 and Benz’s own 2.0-litre turbodiesel in the GLA 200d.

New for the former though is the 48-volt EQ Boost mild-hybrid system that adds an additional 10 kW for short bursts.

Without it, the unit develops 120kW/270Nm, while the oil-burner produces 110kW/320Nm. Paired to both is the 8G-DCT transmission, with drive going to the front wheels only.

Price

In total, the GLA range consists of four models and two trim levels, Progressive and AMG Line, with each one’s sticker price including a five-year/100 000 km maintenance plan.

As per specialist vehicle information website, duoporta.com, pricing is as follows;

GLA 200 Progressive – R922 841

GLA 200 AMG Line – R951 841

GLA 200d Progressive – R957 052

GLA 200d AMG Line – R986 062

