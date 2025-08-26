Motoring

Fifty year commemorative editions BMW 3 Series priced

Reserved for the 320i and M340i means the 320d and 330i are omitted from the special touches.

BMW prices special 50 Jahre versions of the 3 Series

British Racing Green has been revived for the 320i 50 Jahre. Image: BMW

Succeeded by the now previous generation X3 as its locally assembled flagship, BMW South Africa has introduced a special commemorative 50 Jahre edition of the 3 Series marking the nameplate’s five decade anniversary this year.

Unique additions

Based on the M Sport version of the 320i and the M Performance-fettled M340i xDrive, the unique additions are mostly cosmetic with no mechanical changes underneath or up front.

BMW prices special 50 Jahre versions of the 3 Series
Aegean Blue has been revived for the 50 Jahre. Image: BMW

Reportedly limited to 50 examples each, the inclusion comprises four heritage colours from past generations; Aegean Blue and British Racing Green from the third generation E36, Stratus Grey from the fourth generation E46, and Lime Rock Grey from the sixth generation F30.

Inside, British Racing Green versions of the 320i receive perforated Sensatec Cognac upholstery, while all M340i models get black Vernasca leather with blue stitch work.

BMW prices special 50 Jahre versions of the 3 Series
Interior of all British Racing Green coloured 320i 50 Jahre’s are finished in Cognac imitation leather. Image: BMW

Gloss black insert and aluminium decorative inserts round the interior of both the 320i and M340i xDrive 50 Jahre off.

Same up front

As mentioned, no changes have taken place underneath where the 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol in the 320i produces 135kW/300Nm, and the 3.0-litre straight-six turbo in the M340i xDrive 285kW/500Nm.

BMW prices special 50 Jahre versions of the 3 Series
Black Vernasca leather comes standard on all M340i 50 Jahre models. Image: BMW

While both models utilise the ZF-sourced eight-speed Steptronic gearbox, the amount of twist in the 320i goes to the rear wheels only versus the all-paw gripping xDrive system employed in the M340i.

Price

As with the rest of the 3 Series range, both the 50 Jahre editions are covered by a five-year/100 000 km maintenance plan as standard.

  • 320i Steptronic – R913 731
  • 320i M Sport Steptronic – R963 731
  • 320i 50 Jahre Steptronic – R1 067 730
  • 320d Steptronic – R960 877
  • 320d M Sport Steptronic – R1 010 877
  • 330i M Sport Steptronic – R1 034 067
  • M340i xDrive Steptronic – R1 364 607
  • M340i xDrive 50 Jahre Steptronic – R1 422 607

