Suzuki getting ready to show facelift Baleno in early September

No mention has so far been made as to when the updated Baleno will come to South Africa.

Deep into its second generation, with little having changed since its world premiere four years ago, newly uncovered reports from India have alleged that Suzuki’s Maruti division will remove the wraps from the facelift Baleno on 5 September.

Spied undergoing testing, the internally named WD2 Baleno is expected to receive not only a reworked exterior and interior, but, in India at least, the engine from the Swift and DZire.

Inside and out

Based on speculation, the Baleno’s exterior changes will comprise new bumpers, a redesigned grille, possibly restyled head-and-taillights, new alloy wheels and a revised selection of colours.

Inside, the revisions will be less extensive and limited to upgraded materials, the first-time inclusion of ambient lighting and ventilated seats, according to gaadiwaadi.com, and an overhauled array of safety and driver assistance systems.

Swift power?

The most significant change, though, is the expected departure of the normally aspirated 1.2-litre K12N four-cylinder petrol engine in favour of the Swift and DZire’s 1.2-litre Z12E three-cylinder.

In India, the four-cylinder, which is the sole option for the Baleno and its Toyota Glanza twin, known as the Starlet in South Africa, develops 66kW/113Nm whereas the Z12E outputs 60kW/112Nm.

The three-cylinder 1.2-litre engine from the Swift and DZire will reportedly replace the older four-cylinder unit in the Indian-spec Baleno. Picture: Suzuki

The likely end of the K12N, also known as the DualJet, could see the five-speed automated manual (AMT) being dropped in favour of the CVT as on the Swift and DZire.

Staying is the five-speed manual ‘box, while the compressed natural gas (CNG) model is expected to also go the three-cylinder, but with the first-time option of the AMT, as only the manual can be had at present.

South Africa?

For the moment, it remains unknown as to when the facelift Baleno will come to South Africa, or whether it has been approved by Suzuki Auto South Africa.

At present, the local line-up spans four variants, GL and GLX, all powered by the older 1.5 K15B engine that sends 77kW/138Nm to the front wheels through either a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic gearbox.

Priced from R269 900 to R341 900, chances are that details will most likely only emerge once the wraps come off in India on 5 September.