Omoda C5 shines as Chery group closes in on Suzuki in September

Core Chery brand along with Omoda, Jaecoo and Jetour are a force to be reckoned with.

The Omoda C5 was not only a shining star for the Chery sub-brand in September’s new car sales, but also in the Chinese carmaker’s overall flourishing local operations.

With record sales of 936 last month, the Omoda C5 compact crossover/SUV was the second best-selling model out of all the Chery brands after the Chery Tiggo 4/Cross, of which 2 251 were sold.

The core Chery brand recorded sales of 3 004 in September, which made it the seventh best-selling brand in Mzansi. Add to that the sales of the manufacturer’s sub-brands, 2 036 for ninth-placed Jetour and 1 503 for 12th placed Omoda & Jaecoo, and the official total for the entire Chery group goes up to a staggering 6 543.

Records for Omoda C5, Jaecoo J5

The total number of sales under the Chery umbrella was only 125 less than Suzuki (6 668). The latter was again the second best-selling brand after Toyota (15 366). Chery’s overall operations are set to overtake Suzuki soon with when the sales figures of its latest two sub-brands, Lepas and iCaur, are released. It takes while for new brands to be includes in the monthly Naamsa numbers.

Besides the Omoda C5’s new high, the Jaecoo J5 also achieved a new record of 410 in September. Omoda & Jaecoo also sold 74 Omoda C7s, 20 C9s and 63 Jaecoo J7s.

The core Chery brand’s record sales was bolstered by the all-electric Q, of which 214 were sold. The rest of its sales include 392 Tiggo 7s, 114 Tiggo 8s and 33 Tiggo 9s.

iCaur hits ground running

After hitting the four-digit mark early in the year, the Jetour T2’s sales have dropped slightly of late. The sold 757 T2s along with 584 Dashings, 441 T1s and 254 units of the X70 Plus.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that iCaur could have sold as many as 300 units in September. However, this number which wasn’t included in any official Naamsa total.