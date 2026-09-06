Underrated Suzuki XL6 shines with its space and fuel economy

Two captain's chairs in the second row does the trick for this honest six-seater MPV.

Let’s be honest. In terms of looks, the Suzuki XL6 is never going to win any beauty pageants.

But the adage of don’t judge a book by its cover was meant for this multipurpose (MPV) six-seater. It is an affordable, spacious and fuel-efficient car that makes up for its lack of sexy curves.

We bid farewell to our long-term Suzuki XL6 1.5 GLX auto this week. After spending four months and 4 182km in it, we can attest that it offers serious bang for your buck.

Captain’s chairs

The XL6 features a number of exterior styling tweaks from its donor model, the Ertiga. But the biggest difference is the seating arrangement in its second row. The Ertiga’s three-seat bench seat is replaced by two captain’s chairs complete with centre armrests that can slide and recline.

The two captain’s chairs make a big difference. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

The two seats in the third row have been carried over from the Ertiga. When upright, bootspace is 209 litres, which goes up to 692 with the two third-row seats folded flat.

The captain’s chairs create more legroom in the third row and allow for easier access to the rear. In turn, the third-row offers a 50/50 split to create more bootspace while still seating five occupants. The third-row seats can be reclined at the expense of the bootspace.

Humble spec sheet

While the Suzuki XL6 doesn’t offer the huge dual screens associated with most new SUVs these days, it doesn’t really feel like it is missing out on too much either. In the instrument cluster, two analog dials flank a 4.2-inch TFT colour display, while the 7-inch infotainment system features wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

It also comes standard with seats clad in a combination of synthetic leather and cloth and multifunction steering wheel. It also has keyless entry with push-button start, ventilated cupholders in the centre console, USB plug and 12V power socket in the front and a reverse camera.

Safety comes in the form of dual front airbags, electronic stability control, ABS with EBD, door impact beams, hill-hold control and front and rear parking sensors.

Suzuki XL6 a frugal sipper

Under the bonnet, the XL6 sticks to the tried and trusted K15B mill that has become a cornerstone of the manufacturer’s local product portfolio. The naturally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol engine produces 77kW of power and 138Nm of torque, which is sent to the front wheels via four-speed automatic transmission.

Boot space is 692 litres with the third row folded flat. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

The steering is light and handling is super easy. The box can be tad lethargic is you are in a hurry, but does just fine in everyday bumper to bumper traffic.

We were particularly impressed with the XL6’s fuel economy, which came in at 6.4 litres per 100km. On a trip to Nelspruit and back, this number managed to dip just under six-mark.

A thing that we didn’t like so much were the MPV’s headlights. We could live with the lack of automatic lights, but felt that the illumination of the headlights at night are lacking by today’s standards.

The Suzuki XL6 is a perfect example that you don’t have to break the bank to have the kind of space required for a bigger family. It comes with a solid pedigree and gets the job done without any fuss.