Tata Tiago gives great rival Renault Kwid bloody nose in sale race

Hatchback made up almost three quarters of Indian carmaker's total local sales from May to July.

The Tata Tiago has become the Indian carmaker’s undisputed flagbearer in the first year of its local return.

With a starting price of R189 900, the hatchback is one of the most affordable cars in South Africa. The only cars with a cheaper starting price are the Renault Kwid at R178 799, the R178 900 Suzuki S-Presso, the Toyota Vitz at R182 400 and the R188 900 Suzuki Celerio.

Lion’s share for Tata Tiago

The Tata Tiago made up 74.7% of the manufacturer’s new sales in May, June and July. Of the 2 019 Tata models sold during these three months, 1 509 were Tiagos. This number is made up of 408 units in May, 514 in June and 587 in July.

This number means that the Tiago, which was only introduced in September 2025, pipped the Renault Kwid. With sales of 444, 505 and 399, a total of 1 348 Kwids were sold in May, June and July.

During the same time, Suzuki sold 818 new S-Pressos and 519 new Celerios.

With sales of 2 759 over the three months, the Toyota Vitz still rules the roost at this price point. The Vitz recorded very constantly numbers of 881, 921 and 955.

Packing a Punch

The next best performer over the same period for Tata was the Punch. A total of 439 of the crossover/SUV found new homes, which gives it a 21.7% share of the carmaker’s total sales.

Less impressive for Tata was the performance of its bigger SUVs, the Curvv and the Harrier. The Curvv’s sales of 63 over the three months gives it a 2.7% share of the overall sales, with the Harrier even worse. The eight new Harriers gives the SUV less than one percent share of Tata’s sales.

Tata rolls out a new SUV next month called the Osprey. It will slot in between the Punch and Curvv.