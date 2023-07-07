Commander-in-chief new Lexus LX revised pricing confirmed

By Charl Bosch

Although priced in May last year, Lexus has revealed updated sticker prices for the all-new LX that, in range-topping VIP spec, officially becomes its most expensive model ever sold in South Africa.

Underneath

The upmarket sibling of the Toyota Land Cruiser 300, the first new LX in 14 years rides on the same body-on-frame TNGA-F platform, but while resembling the Toyota on first glance, receives Lexus’ own Spindle Grille, restyled LED headlights and different taillights, plus Lexus badging, in order to differentiate it.

Tipping the scales at 200 kg lighter than the previous LX, the newcomer measures 5 100 mm long and 1 990 mm wide, stands 1 895 mm tall and rides on a 2 850 mm wheelbase.

Like the Land Cruiser 300, the claimed ground clearance is 210 mm, wading depth 700 mm and boot space as much as 1 109-litres.

Seating is provided for seven in the unbadged base model, five in the F Sport and four in the top-spec VIP.

Off-road capable

As for its off-road prowess, the LX receives the Multi-Terrain Monitor as standard, along with six driving modes as per the Multi-Terrain Select system; Auto, Sand, Dirt, Mud, Snow and Rock.

In addition to the low range transfer case, five settings for the Crawl Control system are provided; Lo, Midl, Mid, Midh and High, with the final addition being the Active Height Control air suspension on all derivatives, plus an electronic rear diff-lock.

Rear facia changes from the Land Cruiser 300 are easy to spot. Image: Lexus.

A drive mode selector with six settings (Eco, Normal, Confort, Sport, Sport+ and Custom) rounds the electronic hardware off, together with a Torsen limited-slip differential, Adaptive Variable Suspension with front and rear damping, and retuned power steering in the case of the F Sport.

Indeed, the model in question’s added aesthetic enhancements over the standard comprises F Sport bumpers, door sills and gloss black mirrors, a black lip spoiler, Jet Black finish to the Spindle Grille, 22-inch F Sport alloy wheels and a model specific colour called White Nova.

Spec

Base

Interior has been carried over from the Land Cruiser 300, albeit with more premium finishes. Image: Lexus.

On the specification front, the mentioned unbadged LX’s feature list is, unsurprisingly, loaded, with standard items on offer, amongst others, comprising a hands-free electric tailgate, electric front seats that are heated and ventilated, semi-aniline leather upholstery, wood inserts, electrically folding second row, a leather/wood heated steering wheel, plus the following:

quad-zone climate control;

25-speaker Mark Levinson sound system;

Head-Up Display;

12.3-inch digital instrument cluster;

wireless smartphone charger;

12.3-inch infotainment system;

seven-inch lower control panel;

panoramic sunroof;

22-inch alloy wheels;

Adaptive LED headlights;

tyre pressure monitor;

Lane Keep Assist;

Blind Spot Monitoring;

Lane Trace Assist;

Radar Adaptive Cruise Control;

Rear Cross Traffic Alert;

panoramic rear-view monitor;

front and rear parking sensors;

Trailer Sway Control

F Sport

Up next, the F Sport, besides the exterior upgrades, receives a perforated leather F Sport steering and F Sport seats, aluminium instead of the wood inserts, F Sport branded illuminated door sills and a choice of two colours for the interior; black or Flare Red.

Omitted though is the rear seat entertainment system that consist of a pair of 11.6-inch display with wireless headphones.

VIP

Unaspiringly, the latter does feature on the VIP, whose rear chairs can additionally recline in a ottoman fashion up to 48-degrees while fitted as standard with heating, ventilation and massaging functions.

Wood inserts, memory functions for the seats themselves and even more premium leather upholstery rounds the VIP off.

V6 petrol or diesel

Up front, the LX’s powertrain options are unchanged from the Land Cruiser 300, meaning diesel power from the 3.3-litre V6 rated at 227kW/700Nm in the LX 500d, and petrol motivation from the 3.5-litre badged twin-turbo 3.4-litre V6 that develops 305kW/650Nm in the LX 600.

Both are paired to a 10-speed automatic gearbox. Across the range, top speed is limited to 210 km/h with respective fuel consumption figures of 8.3 L/100 km and 11.3 L/100 km. Worth noting that is the VIP only comes in LX 600 guise.

Colours

Besides the F Sport only White Nova paint option, the remainder of the LX’s colour consists of the following; White Quartz, Sonic Titanium, Raven Black, Manganese Luster, Graphite Black and Terrane Khaki.

Price

Included with in each model’s price tag is a seven-year/100 000 km warranty and service plan.

LX 500d – R2 507 600

LX 500d F Sport – R2 517 500

LX 600 – R2 568 600

LX 600 F Sport – R2 568 700

LX 600 VIP – R2 986 000

