‘Outside help’ not needed as Ferrari debuts NA V12 new 12Cilindri

Prancing Horse's new flagship not only pays aesthetic tribute to the past, but keeps the free-breathing V12 engine without any "outside" assistance.

Ferrari has brought the seven-year production run of its flagship 812 Superfast to an end by unveiling its replacement on the eve of the Miami Grand Prix this weekend in the shape of the aptly but also oddly named new 12Cilindri.

The foundation

Officially set to be the Prancing Horse’s final combustion only new model, an accolade until now held by the Superfast, the 12Cilindri, as its name points out, makes sole use of its predecessor 6.5-litre V12 engine without any hybrid or turbo assistance.

Although based on a variation of the 812’s platform, the 12Cilindri gains on length and height with respective increases of 76 mm and 16 mm to 4 733 mm and 1 292 mm.

Longer by 20 mm on the wheelbase front with a length of 2 700 mm, in addition to being wider by 205 mm at 2 176 mm, the kerb weight has rise by 35 kg to 1 560 kg, though the significant upshot is a substantial gain in performance.

Tribute to the past

Mounted on new 21-inch alloy wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport S5 or Goodyear Eagle F1 Supersport tyres developed specifically for it, the 12Cilindri follows the same design approach as the 812 by paying homage to the 365 GT/B Daytona, albeit more prominent than before.

Its shape said to be as a result of aerodynamic improvements, the 12Cilindri sports the same headlight design as the 296 GTB, but separated by a gloss black panel and topped by an expansive bonnet derived from the GT/B.

While retaining the cabin silhouettes of the 812, the roof has been sculpted to not only resemble its predecessor, but from some angle, the one-off 250 GT SWB Breadvan that raced between 1961 and 1962.

Rear has been styled to pay tribute to the one-off 250 GT SWB Breadvan that raced between 1961 and 1962. Image: Ferrari

As with the 812, the 12Cilindri does without a rear spoiler replaced by a pair of active flaps Ferrari says been done on purpose to create a sleeker and more “sophisticated design”.

The mentioned flaps working in combination with the front splitter between 60 km/h and 300 km/h set in one of two positions; Low Drag and High Drag, the 12 Cilindri’s exterior reworks has also filtered down to its chassis where a pair of radiators have been included to aid underbody airflow and cooling.

12Cilndri will also be available from launch in drop-top Spider form. Image: Ferrari

In addition, Ferrari has included a pair of vortex generators to the rear underbody section, again as a means of channelling airflow, while also adding a new cooling duct to the exhaust silencer.

Dynamically, Ferrari’s latest Side Slip Control system becomes available, as does a new torque vectoring system called Aspirated Torque Shaping that works in combination with the electronic stability control system to provide a “linear power delivery”.

Fitted as standard with a four-wheel-steering system, new physical components include the gearbox subframe and shock absorbers made from fully recycled materials, stiffer suspension and an overall torsional rigidity increase of 15% compared to the 812 Superfast.

Unique interior

Inside, the interior gains a model specific look not shared with any other model, including the controversial Purosangue SUV.

Interior has been altered sporadically from the preceding 812 Superfast. Image: Ferrari.

Omitting all of the various functions being located within the instrument cluster, the 12Cilindri boasts three displays; a 10.25-inch instrument binnacle, a secondary 8.8-inch on the passenger’ side and. in the centre, a 15.6-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Leather trimmed seats are electric, heated and cooled. Image: Ferrari

Its dashboard and centre console being further model specific designs, the 12Cilindri’s only carryovers consist of the paddle shifters and the multi-function steering wheel, while a further option not offered on any other model is a 15-speaker, 1 600-watt Burmester sound system.

No turbo or electric help

Unsurprisingly, the main centre of attention revolves around the free-breathing V12 that has been extensively revised with titanium rods, new alloy pistons, a lighter crankshaft, new software and diamond-like coated valvetrain.

Further tweaked by means of a new manifold and plenum, plus a wholly revised exhaust system, the result is an output of 610kW/678Nm, all delivered to the rear wheels through a recalibrated eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.

More powerful by 22 kW, but with 40 Nm less torque than the 812, the 12Cilindri will still get from 0-100 km/h faster in a claimed 2.9 seconds, before topping out at the same 340 km/h.

Not yet approved

Already available for ordering in Italy priced from €395 000 (R7 858 809), the 12Cilindri will be available not only as a coupe, but also a drop-top Spider that replaces the comparative 812 GTS.

For the time being, South African market availability remains unknown.

