Revised Volkswagen Virtus teased as possible hint of facelift Polo Sedan

Volkswagen Group Africa is yet to confirm whether the revised Virtus will come to market as the updated Polo Sedan.

Set to go on-sale next month, Volkswagen’s Indian division has provided the first official teaser images of the facelift Virtus that provides the basis for the Polo Sedan in South Africa.

What has changed?

It’s the first update since debuting in 2022 as a replacement for the Vento, which also carried the Polo Sedan moniker in South Africa; only Virtus’ exterior was revealed in the flagship GT guise.

Virtus will arrive at Volkswagen dealers across India before the end of the year. Picture: Volkswagen India/X

Aside from a still-to-be-named new blue paint option, the comparatively minor changes comprise a new bumper and fog lamps, a likely GT-only gloss black honeycomb pattern lower air intake, an illuminated Volkswagen logo and black trim around the windows.

Mounted on black 16-inch alloy wheels, again possibly limited to the GT, the changes at the rear are even more minor and consist of a slightly altered bumper, new graphics for the light clusters and, in the case of the GT, a red model descriptive badge on the tailgate.

Inside?

While no images of the interior were disclosed, reports from India suggest the inclusion of a new 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a revised 10.1-inch infotainment display and a new climate control panel.

In addition, the GT, and possibly select lower-spec variants, also receives a first-time 360-degree camera system based on reports pointing to all-around sensors and the new pod module in front of the rear-view mirror.

Same engines expected

Unlikely to change are the Virtus’ choice of engines, namely the 1.0 TSI outputting 85kW/175Nm and the 1.5 TSI Evo rated at 110kW/250Nm.

However, the former will swap out the current six-speed Tiptronic gearbox for a new eight-speed unit as an alternative to the six-speed manual.

Remaining on the 1.5 TSI Evo is the mentioned manual ‘box’, or as an option, the seven-speed DSG.

Polo for South Africa still?

Produced and exported from the Chakan plant in Pune, the updated Virtus is yet to be announced for South Africa as the Polo Sedan following its market arrival not long after going on sale in India.

The only Polo-badged model in South Africa not to be produced locally, the current range spans four variants priced from R382 600 for the entry-level 1.6 to R483 700 for the 1.0 TSI Style Tiptronic.

Should approval be made, expect sales to most likely only start in 2027. However, this is purely speculative and still to be officially confirmed by Volkswagen Group Africa.