Paired of power upped models had been due to arrive before the end of 2026.

Supposed to have arrived before the end of the year, Volkswagen has reportedly postponed the introduction of the Golf 8.5 GTI-powered Tiguan and Tayron till 2027.

Longer wait

Back in August, the brand approved the new flagship models at the Kyalami Festival of Motoring, with the view of introducing both around the fourth quarter of the year.

The move would have seen the 195 kW Tiguan become the de facto replacement for the previous Tiguan R, while the engine’s addition to the Tayron would supplement the 1.4 TSI that currently serves as the sole option.

However, according to a new report by Car Magazine, the new powerplant will now only become available in 2027, with an exact time of availability to be announced then.

Outputting the same 195 kW, but with 30 Nm more for a total of 400 Nm, the EA888evo 2.0 TSI will still be paired to a seven-speed DSG, but, unlike in the Golf 8.5 GTI, with drive going to all four wheels via the 4Motion four-wheel drive system.

Tiguan

In the case of the Tiguan, the new engine will be positioned above the existing 2.0 TSI, which develops 140kW/350Nm and is offered solely with the DSG, 4Motion system and in R-Line specification.

While no performance figures are known, the 195 kW TSI is expected to be significantly quicker than the 140 kW TSI, whose current figures amount to a 225 km/h top speed and 0-100 km/h in 6.5 seconds.

In effect, the 195 kW model will provide a preview of the second-generation Tiguan R currently undergoing testing ahead of its world debut next year.

As for pricing, the 195 kW Tiguan is anticipated to breach the R900 000 mark based on the 140 kW’s current R856 200 asking price.

Tayron

At the other end of the scale, the 195 kW TSI’s approval for the Tayron will add a second option to Wolfsburg’s slow-selling seven-seater that will soon become its flagship SUV as production of the Touareg continues to wind down.

The TSI’s addition, though, casts renowned uncertainty on whether the much publicised mild-hybrid eTSI will be introduced following its confirmation at the Tayron’s launch last year as an alternative to the TDI it will not be bringing due to South Africa’s poor diesel quality.

Tayron currently only offers a single powertrain, the 1.4 TSI. Picture: Volkswagen

At the time, the Tayron was set to become the first Volkswagen in South Africa to have electrification, an accolade subsequently handed to the new Caravelle that premiered in August under the plug-in hybrid eHybrid banner.

When it does become available, expect the 195 kW Tayron to have a likely price tag around the R950 000 mark based on the current flagship 1.4 TSI R-Line’s R899 900 price.

Stay tuned

As it stands, exact details, including an official date, are only expected in the new year.