Volkswagen sends manual Golf 8 GTI off with limited run GTI 380

Taking its name from the Golf 8's internal designation, the GTI 380 doesn't receive any grunt, but only subtle exterior and interior changes.

One of the few markets, until now, still offering the Golf 8 GTI with a manual gearbox, Volkswagen has detailed a new special edition in North America that will see the three-pedal option out ahead of the unveiling of the updated Golf 8.5 next year.

End of an era

GTI 380 receives no special or commemorative badging at the rear. Image: Volkswagen.

Part of Volkswagen’s phasing-out of the manual gearbox by 2030 as it heads towards an electric future, the limited run Golf GTI 380 takes its name from the internal designation of the current Golf 8 instead of representing how many examples will be made.

ALSO READ: Volkswagen’s new GTI badge submission all but confirms EV future

Available across all three trim levels the GTI comes out with in the States; S, SE and Autobahn, the departure of the manual in the GTI also predates the mentioned Golf 8.5 that won’t be offered with a row-it-yourself option in preparation for the all-electric Golf 9 due in 2028.

No added grunt

US has been one of the few markets still offering the GTI with a manual gearbox. Image: Volkswagen.

As such, the GTI 380’s unique exterior touches comprise gloss black multi-spoke 19-inch alloy wheels from the Golf R 20th Anniversary Edition, red brake calipers and a gloss black finish on the roof and mirror caps.

Manual gear knob sports a subtle golf ball pattern. Image: Volkswagen.

Inside, Volkswagen has topped the gear lever with its iconic golf ball shift knob, while retaining the tartan cloth seats on the S and SE and the Vienna leather upholstery on the Autobahn.

Tartan cloth seats come standard on the GTI 380 S and SE. Image: Volkswagen.

Fitted as standard with the adaptive Dynamic Chassis Control system, the GTI 380’s 2.0 TSI engine has not been altered from the standard GTI, meaning unchanged outputs of 180kW/370Nm delivered to the front wheels through the six-speed ‘box.

Look on, South Africa

On-sale from next month, a total of six colours have been allocated; Opal White Pearl, Reflex Silver Metallic, Deep Black Pearl, Moonstone Grey, Atlantic Blue Metallic and Kings Red Metallic as well the model exclusive Graphite Grey Metallic.

Gloss black 19-inch alloy wheels and red brake calipers are two of the GTI 380’s unique exterior additions. Image: Volkswagen.

Priced from $32 485 (R611 687) for the S with the Autobahn topping out at $40 625 (R764 962), the GTI 380, like the special edition European market only Golf R 333, is classified as a country specific model and therefore won’t be sold in any other market but the United States.

NOW READ: Manual parked: Next Volkswagen Golf will be automatic only