How to properly pimp a R11.8 million Ferrari Purosangue SUV

Esteso upgrade transforms this Prancing Horse into a more powerful version.

Novitec, the world’s leading high-end automotive refinement specialists, have wowed performance enthusiasts around the globe with their next level N-Largo widebody versions of supercars from Ferrari, Lamborghini and McLaren. No they’ve unveiled the Esteso, a more powerful, more thrilling, widebody, version of the Ferrari Purosangue.

All Esteso widebody elements are designed for plug-and-play installation. Customers who don’t want to have their vehicle widened can have their Ferrari Purosangue visually enhanced without the Esteso flares.

A Ferrari Purosangue like no other

The components of this bodywork refit come in two different versions. The exposed-structure carbon elements with high-gloss sealed surface finish or the same components are also available made from Pur-Rim plastic if a customer prefers a paint finish in vehicle or contrasting colour.

The front end of the Ferrari Purosangue with the Novitec Esteso spoilers at the left and right, and in the centre looks even more aggressive while also increasing the front-axle downforce at high speeds. The exposed-structure carbon front fascia trim panel, which frames the radiator grille, adds an even sportier character.

To make the front view even more spectacular, the bonnet of the Ferrari Purosangue can be upgraded with exposed-structure carbon Novitec components. A completely newly designed bonnet made from this composite material is also available as an alternative.

Carbon touches

Carbon surrounds for the side mirrors and the air outlets in the front fenders add further upgrading options. The exposed-structure carbon diffuser in concert with a rear spoiler and roof-mounted wing made from the same material rounds out the sporty Novitec look.

Every widebody version also requires a tailor-made tyre/wheel combination. For this purpose Vossen are the chosen supplier. Three different rim designs are exclusively available for the Novitec Esteso Ferrari Purosangue. Vossen use state-of-the-art forging and machining technologies in their production and the wheels are available in 72 different colours and offer a choice of brushed or polished surface finishes.

The Esteso features 22-inch alloys in front and 23-inch at the rear. Picture: Supplied

All three styling variants make optimal use of the newly created space under the rear fender flares and here 12J wide alloys on 315/30 ZR 23 tyres do duty. 9.5J wide alloys with 255/35 ZR 22 tyres feature at the front. A lower centre of gravity to further optimise handling is on offer thanks to the Novitec fitting their Esteso with custom sport springs.

Additional horses

You would think that the Ferrari Purosangue’s 6.5-litre, V12 naturally aspirated engine that produces 533kW of power and 716Nm of torque and can get to 100 km/h in 3.3 seconds along with a top speed of 310km/h is enough. Well Novitec doesn’t and offers high-performance exhaust options that see the power jump up a further 23kW. These exhaust systems offer a choice between systems with or without integrated sound management in the form of actively controlled butterfly valves and come in stainless steel or especially lightweight Inconel.

And for those that want even more exclusivity, the latter is also available in a particularly exclusive version with 999 fine-gold plating. In addition, Novitec offer various designs for the four tailpipe tips, which culminate in the particularly exclusive fine-gold plating.

A Ferrari Purosangue retails for a suggested R11 795 000, and should you want the Esteso treatment, you will have to find out more from Novitec. And get in touch with your private banker.