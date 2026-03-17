Mahindra Pik Up the surprise of February’s best-selling bakkies

Pik Up recorded one of its best sales months in recent memory.

In a month that saw it sold 10 000 units of the XUV 3X0, Mahindra also emerged as the biggest surprise of February’s best-selling bakkies.

Record

Combined with the 592 XUV 3X0’s sold, the locally built Pik Up amassed 1 003 unit sales, one of its highest in recent memory.

A result that placed its 13th overall on the list of overall vehicle sales for the month, the Pik Up placed fourth behind the Isuzu D-Max.

ALSO READ: Mahindra XUV 3X0 hits milestone of 10 000 units sold

With the Toyota Hilux finishing first and the Ford Ranger second, locally produced bakkies also occupied four places within the top five.

A distance behind the Pik Up, the GWM P-Series, consisting of the P300 and P500, placed fifth ahead of the Toyota Land Cruiser 79 and Volkswagen Amarok.

The Nissan Navara ended February in eighth, followed by two further Chinese entrants in the GWM Steed and JAC T-Series.

February’s best-selling bakkies:

The complete list of February’s best-selling bakkies are as follows:

Toyota Hilux – 3 362 Ford Ranger – 2 091 Isuzu D-Max – 1 951 Mahindra Pik Up – 1 003 GWM P-Series – 559 Toyota Land Cruiser 79 – 381 Volkswagen Amarok – 401 Nissan Navara – 376 GWM Steed – 263 JAC T-Series – 246 Foton Tunland – 182 Peugeot Landtrek – 174 Mahindra Bolero – 76 Mitsubishi Triton – 31 Changan Hunter – 15 Jeep Gladiator – 9

Note: Omitted is the Hyundai H100, Kia K-Series, JAC X-Series, Suzuki Super Carry and Hino 300 as these are classified light-duty trucks.

Still on the up

In total, new vehicle sales jumped 11.4% in February from the same time 12 months ago to 53 455.

Of these, light commercial vehicle sales contributed 13 218 units, an uptake of 11.9% from last year’s 11 816.

NOW READ: Isuzu and Mahindra sets own records in February vehicle sales