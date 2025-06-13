Opel unleashes its most powerful production model ever made

With 239kW/509Nm on tap, the Grandland Electric AWD will get from 0-100 km/h in a smidgen above six seconds.

Grandland Electric AWD comes with unique styling to set it apart from the normal Electric variant. Image: Opel

Previously only offered with front-wheel-drive, regardless of whether its powertrain is hybrid or electric, Opel has detailed its most powerful production SUV ever, the Grandland Electric AWD.

Extensively shocked

Going on-sale in Europe later this year, and as a Vauxhall in the United Kingdom, the Blitz’s first-ever EV with all-wheel-drive sees the existing front mounted 157 kW electric motor being supplemented with an 82 kW module on the rear axle.

Powered by the smallest battery pack available, the 73-kWh module, the total system output comes to 239kW/509Nm, which also makes the Grandland Electric AWD the most powerful production Opel model ever.

Able to get from 0-100 km/h in 6.1 seconds, the Grandland Electric AWD has a claimed all-electric range of 501 km – the most of any EV Grandland – and comes with four driving modes:

Eco : restricts power to 157kW/343Nm while also dumbing down the air-conditioning and throttle response;

: restricts power to 157kW/343Nm while also dumbing down the air-conditioning and throttle response; Normal : most of the driving comes via the front motor that makes 230kW/450Nm;

: most of the driving comes via the front motor that makes 230kW/450Nm; 4WD : both motors operate to provide an even spread of power and grip between the two axles;

: both motors operate to provide an even spread of power and grip between the two axles; Sport: sharpens the steering and throttle mapping while providing the full 239kW/509Nm in a 60/40 front/rear split.

Changes underneath and inside

Aside from the mentioned modes, Opel has made additional alterations to the STLA Medium platform, namely improved frequency selective dampers, revised springs and anti-roll bars, retuned electric power steering and recalibration of the Electronic Stability Control system.

Bespoke to the Electric AWD are 20-inch aero alloy wheels. Image: Opel

Not stopping there, the Grandland Electric AWD’s exterior has also been restyled to include an illuminated Blitz logo, redesigned front and rear bumpers, 20-inch aero alloy wheels designed specifically for it, and carbon instead of chrome detailing on the front bumper.

It is a no for South Africa

Still to be priced, the Grandland Electric AWD is an unlikely entrant for South Africa, where sales of the newcomer are officially set to commence next month.

