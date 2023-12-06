Hybrid the sole beneficiary as Honda finally prices facelift Fit

Previous trio of conventional petrol engine models have seemingly all been dropped.

Significant changes now feature at the front. Image: Honda

Revised back in January at the Tokyo Motor Show, Honda has divulged price and spec details of the updated Fit, now seemingly solely offered in hybrid guise.

New face

Renamed from Jazz to Fit with the unveiling of the present fourth generation two years ago, the respective updates mirror those of the Jazz shown at the Tokyo showpiece and consist of new as well as restyled darkened LED headlights clusters, a new front bumper and lower air intake, a revised blacked-out grille and newly designed 16-inch alloy wheels.

Inside, the interior design is unchanged with the only differences being upgraded materials and the inclusion of a wireless smartphone charger.

Spec

Bar upgraded materials and a wireless smartphone charger, the Fit’s interior has remained otherwise unchanged. Image: Honda

Standard spec is otherwise unchanged and comprises a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, keyless entry and push-button start, a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, heated front seats and Auto High Beam headlights. as well as:

four-speaker sound system;

automatic air-conditioning;

folding electric mirrors;

front and rear armrests;

LED fog lamps;

front and rear parking sensors;

reverse camera;

Collision Mitigation Braking;

six airbags;

Adaptive Cruise Control;

Hill Start Assist;

Road Departure Mitigation;

Lane Keep Assist

Besides the specification sheet, the Fit also retains the trademark flip-up Magic Rear seats and boot space ranging from 298-litres with the rear seats up, to 1 199-litres with the split back folded forwards.

More power, same output?

Up front, the combination of the 1.5-litre petrol and electric motor has been tweaked to produce eight kilowatts and 10 kW more respectively for separate figures of 78 kW and 90 kW.

Rear facia has not seen any changes. Image: Honda

Bizarrely, the combined system output is stall rated at 80kW/253Nm delivered to the front wheels via a CVT.

Claimed is also unaltered at 3.7 L/100 km with three driving modes still standard; Hybrid, EV and Engine Drive, which primarily relies on the petrol engine for forward motivation.

Colours and price

As before, seven colours are offered; Opal White Pearl, Platinum White Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic, Meteoroid Grey Metallic, Rose Gold Metallic, Crystal Red Metallic and Midnight Blue Metallic.

Priced at R544 900, the Fit e:HEV’s sticker price includes a five-year/200 000 km warranty, a four-year/60 000 km service plan and an eight-year/200 000 km warranty on the battery pack.

