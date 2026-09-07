Fresh-faced Tata Punch teased ahead of expected 2027 debut

Tata has only confirmed that the updated Punch will go on-sale "in the next 12 months".

Although only available since 2025 as part of its high-profile return to South Africa, Tata used the unveiling of the Osprey last week to tease the facelift ahead of its anticipated market arrival next year.

First refresh

One of two additional models unveiled at the event, the other being the new Sierra that will carry the Styzor name, the Punch will remain the brand’s entry-level SUV above the Tiago and below the Osprey, but with a series of exterior and interior changes.

India’s best-selling new vehicle of 2024, with sales of more than 200 000 units that year, the Punch will receive its first revisions since going on sale in its home market five years ago.

New outside

Introduced in January this year, the mid-life facelift sees the Punch receive new up to 16-inch alloy wheels, a revised front bumper, a restyled grille, new daytime running lights and tweaked air intakes.

As with the front, Tata has made a series of changes to the rear as well. Picture: Charl Bosch

A new faux skidplate and LED headlight clusters round the front change off, while at the rear, Tata has updated the bumper, fitted the same imitation skidplate as at the front and included a full-width LED light bar between the newly redesigned light clusters.

Interior

Inside, the Punch receives the same steering wheel with the illumined Tata logo as the Curvv and Osprey, as well as improved materials and fabrics, a new seven-inch digital instrument cluster and a first-time digital climate control panel on higher-end variants.

Key changes inside is the new steering wheel and a seven-inch digital instrument cluster binnacle. Picture: Charl Bosch

New on the specification front is six airbags across all models, and on select trim levels, an eight-speaker sound system, a 360-degree camera display and an improved wireless smartphone charging pad.

Turbo also included?

While Tata South Africa opted to remain mum on the choice of engine options, the first-time availability of the 1.2-litre Revotron turbocharged petrol engine, called iTurbo, could still happen despite it being present in the Osprey.

Joining the existing normally aspirated mill, the iTurbo develops the same 88kW/170Nm as in the Osprey, but with the sole transmission option of a six-speed manual.

The free-breathing unit, meanwhile, is set to retain its 65kW/118Nm outputs, as well as the five-speed manual or five-speed automated manual (AMT) transmission choices.

Price?

At present, the South African-market Punch range spans five models over four trim levels, with the mentioned normally aspirated 1.2 producing 65kW/115Nm.

While priced from R224 900 to R319 900, expect a noticeable price hike once the facelift model arrives.

However, as with the Styzor, Tata has only stated that an official date of the reveal for the updated Punch will happen “in the next 12 months”.