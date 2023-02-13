Mercedes-Maybach reveals the plug-in S580 e – for people with money and electricity

Charl Bosch

With electrification now featuring on the majority of its models in forms ranging from mild-hybrid to full electric, Mercedes-Benz has now given the plug to its ultra-luxurious Maybach division in creating the new Maybach S580 e.

Unchanged luxury

Externally and dimensionally unchanged from the regular S580 introduced three years ago as the most opulent model spun-off of the long wheelbase S-Class, Maybach S580 e loses the option of the dual-tone body colour, but boasts a secondary flap for the charging outlet on the outside.

Inside, the various features and overall design remains unaltered, though electric vehicle specific graphics and readouts now feature within the 12.8-inch OLED MBUX infotainment system as well as the 12.3-inch 3D digital instrument cluster.

Despite Mercedes-Benz not divulging the S580 e’s specification sheet, expect items to include a 4D 31-speaker Burmester sound system, two 11.6-inch rear screens, heating, cooling and massaging rear seats as part of the Executive package and automatically closing doors.

Besides the Executive pack, the so-called Chauffeur Pack, which consists of reclining ottoman chairs resplendent with a calf massaging function, is also a likely option, together with the High-End features list that comprises a pair of champagne glasses, an MBUX tablet within the central console, thermos heated and cooled cupholders, a pair of folding tables, adaptive ambient lighting, a wireless smartphone charger and an augmented reality MBUX Head-Up Display.

As with the spec, no details regarding the Maybach S580 e’s chassis adaptions were made, though like the regular S580, expect the 48-volt E-Active Body Control system to be optional along with the Airmatic adaptive air suspension, Curve Control and Road Surface Scan that adjusts the dampers and suspension based on the detected road surface.

Hybrid luxury

As with the regular Maybach S580, the S580 e is based on the long wheelbase version of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

Up front resides the S580 e’s biggest change is the standard issue 2.9-litre turbocharged straight-six being with an electric motor delivering 110kW/440Nm.

Combined, the setup produces 375kW/750Nm that result in a limited top speed of 250 km/h, a claimed all-electric range of 100 km and 0-100 km/h in 5.1 seconds. The no-emissions top speed is capped at 140 km/h.

Able to be plugged-in to a 60 kW charger, which Mercedes-Benz claims will recharge the battery in 30 minutes, the Maybach S580 e comes standard with an 11 kW charger, whose exact timing when in-use wasn’t disclosed.

Will it come to South Africa?

Going on-sale initially in China with others, including the United States and Europe following at a later stage, no mentioning of the Maybach S580 e coming to South Africa has so far been made, though don’t be surprised if this changes at some stage in the year.

