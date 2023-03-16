FLOYD ON F1: All eyes on Mercedes in Saudi Arabia

John Floyd

I am genuinely looking forward to this weekend’s Saudi Arabian F1 Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, not just for the outcome of the race, but whether the second event of the season reflects the team performances witnessed in Bahrain two weeks ago.

Headlined by most of the world’s media is the apparent lack of “just about everything” aspect of the W14, Mercedes’ revived F1 challenger for 2023.

Lewis Hamilton made his feelings very clear during the BBC’s Chequered Flag podcast, saying: “I told them the issues with the car. I’ve driven so many cars in my life, so I know what a car needs, I know what a car doesn’t need.

“And I think it’s really about accountability, it’s about owning up and saying ‘yeah, we didn’t listen to you. It’s not where it needs to be and we’ve got to work’.”

ALSO READ: Verstappen leads Red Bull 1-2 in dominant Bahrain opener

F1 guru returns

Team chief Toto Wolff has already brought back James Allison, the team’s previous technical director whose designs led to several of the championship winning cars, to resolve the issues. He confidently stated the budget cap will not limit the team.

I will be focused on the performance of the mid-fielders where there appears to be a reshuffle in pecking order, with many improved cars and an influx of new blood on the driver front. Alfa Romeo and Williams brought home points in Bahrain and will be on the hunt this Sunday.

ALSO READ: Kyalami F1 Grand Prix almost happened but got sunk by ‘greed’

At the front of the field all eyes must be on Aston Martin who surprised many. Red Bull’s Christian Horner has said it is a team they will watch carefully as it could be their main opposition this season.

Ferrari, under the leadership of Fred Vasseur, will have hopefully overcome the issue that sidelined Charles Leclerc.

McLaren will bring very necessary upgrades this weekend.

ALSO READ: FLOYD ON F1: Another ‘boring’ season on the cards?

High speeds corners

The Jeddah circuit is a very different track to Bahrain, featuring long straights and high speed corners which may affect the outcome, although last year it was Max Verstappen from Leclerc, followed by team mate Carlos Sainz and Red Bull’s Sergio Perez.

George Russell and Hamilton had to settle for a Mercedes fifth and 10th having ridden the backs of two porpoise for 50 laps. It could well be the same podium result this Sunday, but with an older Spaniard in the mix.

Jeddah is the second of 23 races on the 2023 F1 calendar.