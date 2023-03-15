Coastal action guaranteed as Killarney awaits Extreme Festival

Andre De Kock

The 2023 South African National Extreme Festival will perform at the Western Cape Killarney circuit outside Cape Town this Saturday (18 March), with all six the participating racing disciplines in action.

Heading up the programme will be two Global Touring Car races, with defending champion Robert Wolk (Chemical Logistics Toyota Corolla) facing off against tough opposition.

Possible winners should include Saood Variawa (Gazoo Racing Toyota Corolla), Michael van Rooyen (Gazoo Racing Toyota Corolla), Scott Temple (Investchem Toyota Corolla) and Andrew Rackstraw (Sparco Volkswagen Golf GTI).

Rounding out the class will be Mandla Mdakane (Gazoo Racing Toyota Corolla), Lethabo Msimimanga (Toyota Corolla), Josh Le Roux (Audi S3) and Lee Thompson (Universal BMW 2 Series).

Topping the GTC SupaCup category will be Keegan Campos (Campos Transport SupaPolo), Jonathan Mogotsi (Volkswagen Motorsport SupaPolo), Brad Liebenberg (Sparco SupaPolo), Tate Bishop (Angri SupaPolo) and Arnold Neveling (Stradale SupaPolo).

The CompCare Polo Cup races will see local youngster Charl Visser (Universal) start as championship leader, chased by the likes of Dawie van der Merwe (Nathan’s), Jurie Swart (Alpine), Jagger Robertson (Liqui Moly), Karah Hill (Kalex), Giordano Lupini (Bullion IT) and Kwanda Mokoena (Stradale Polo).

Dawie van der Merwe (Nathan’s Polo) will chase podiums in the CompCare Polo Cup races. Picture: Andre Laubscher.

The event’s quickest lap times should come from the G&H Transport Extreme Supercars, with top contenders Charl Arangies (Stradale Mercedes-AMG GT3) Jonathan du Toit (TAR Lamborghini Huracan), Franco Scribante (Porsche 911 GT3 RS), Kris Budnik (Dodge Viper), Dane Angel (Porsche 911 GT3 RS) and Marius Jackson (Audi R8 GT3).

Local lad, Troy Dolinschek (SuJean Mygale), will be an Investchem Formula 1600 favourite, challenged by drivers like Antwan Geldenhuys (Abacus Mygale), Andrew Rackstraw (Investchem Mygale), Jarrod Waberski (DAW Mygale), Alex Vos (DV Building Mygale), Nicholas van Weely (Magnificent Paints Van Diemen) and Gerard Geldenhuys (Abacus Mygale).

Rounding out the programme will be two races for the Sunbet Kawasaki ZX10 Cup brigade, with top runners defending champion Greame van Breda (Stefanutti Stocks), Jayson Lamb (Tyremart), David Enticott (Motorwise), Ronald Slamet (Vault Market), Klint Munton (Sunscan), Brian Bontekoning (Jaguar) and Johan Le Roux (Avidan).

Keegan Campos (Campos Transport SupaPolo) and Jonathan Mogotsi (Volkswagen Motorsport SupaPolo) should be front contenders in the GTC SupaCup races at Killarney. Picture: Andre Laubscher.

Backing the racing will be track walks, off-circuit action, displays and musical entertainment. Practice will be on Friday, before some classes qualify.

Saturday morning will see the balance of qualifying sessions, followed by a full programme of racing action. Tickets are available at Computicket, or at the gate.