FLOYD ON F1: Red Bull can’t afford Perez slump

One-man effort not enough to secure the constructor's title for Austrian outfit.

The penultimate round of the European-based F1 races for 2023, the Netherlands Grand Prix, proved to be one of the most challenging of the year.

Weather conditions were to play a part in the outcome of the race and it started on the formation lap as rain spots appeared on the television camera lens around the Zandvoort circuit.

A few F1 drivers dashed for the pits to fit intermediate tyres, while those up front lost time as they struggled with the soft compound slicks, most had chosen for the first half of the race.

ALSO READ: FLOYD ON F1: Bugger the purists, sprint races here to stay

Alonso shines

After the field had all turned to the inters the race truly began and proved interesting, particularly with the resurgent Aston Martin in the hands of Fernando Alonso keeping leader Max Verstappen in the RB19 Red Bull very honest throughout the race.

Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez initially appeared to be on top of his game, being the first in to rid himself of the slicks and regained the field ahead of Verstappen.

A mixture of self inflicted incidents and team strategy cost him dearly, particularly hitting the pit entry wall with his left front and incurring a five-second penalty for exceeding the pit lane speed limit by 0.1km/h. This was to ultimately cost the Mexican a F1 podium finish.

ALSO READ: FLOYD ON F1: Piastri has shown be belongs at the top

F1 race record

As you are all aware, the race went to Verstappen, also equaling the nine consecutive victories of Sebastian Vettel. Second was Alonso and third went to Alpine’s Pierre Gasly.

I have to wonder whether “Checo” can recover from his slump. The team cannot afford to lose points in the constructors’ title chase. Opposition teams must be delighted it is a one-man effort for both Red Bull and Aston Martin.

Lance Stroll has not covered himself in glory and trails his F1 team-mate by 121 points. The paddock rumours are strong that the Canadian’s interest has swung to a career in professional tennis. Such a move would create a rush to fill Aston Martin’s second seat.

Kiwi to the fore

Following an accident Daniel Ricciardo’s exit from the weekend’s activities led to a baptism of fire for the Alpha Tauri reserve driver, Liam Lawson.

The 21-year-old New Zealander was straight into qualifying as a rookie and, not surprisingly, finished last. Despite the appalling weather and his lack of F1 experience, he placed 13th in the field of 17 finishers, a sterling effort.

The next race is the Italian Grand Prix at Monza on Sunday 3 September.