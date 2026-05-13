Off-road ready Ford Everest Tremor in South Africa before year-end

Ford has penned the Everest Tremor in for South Africa in the fourth quarter of the year.

Ahead of its line-up reshuffle later this year, Ford has officially approved the off-road focused Everest Tremor for South Africa from the fourth quarter of this year.

On sale since 2024 as an Australian-market exclusive, the Tremor is expected to slot in below the Wildtrak, similar to the Ranger’s model structure.

Muscled-up look

The step up from the Sport, the Tremor receives heavy-duty steel side steps, a model-specific black honeycomb grille and mirror caps, an auxiliary LED lamp panel, roof rails and a steel front bumper.

In addition, the steel front bashplate has been carried over from the Ranger Super Duty, with a black logo bar between the taillights and Tremor badges on the tailgate and at the base of the front doors rounding the exterior off.

Added off-road talents

Underneath, the Everest Tremor carries over the Ranger Tremor’s Bilstein position-sensitive dampers and shock absorbers for an additional 26mm of ground clearance.

Everest Tremor has the same Bilstein position-sensitive dampers and shock absorbers as the Ranger Tremor. Picture: Ford Australia

As well as a wider front track, Ford has retuned the springs and wrapped the Boulder Grey 17-inch alloy wheels in General Grabber AT03 all-terrain tyres.

Inside and up front

Inside, the Tremor-specific touches are more minor and comprise ebony decorative inserts, Tremor embroidered floor mats and Tremor decals on the leather front seats.

While specification is still to be approved, up front, the Everest Tremor will derive motivation from the 3.0-litre Lion turbodiesel V6 engine outputting 184kW/600Nm.

Sending the amount of twist to all four wheels once again falls to the 10-speed automatic gearbox co-developed with General Motors.

Pricing later

In terms of pricing, the arrival of the updated Everest range makes it difficult to estimate a price tag. As such, expect a better calculation only once the refreshed line-up debuts.