Ford Mustang Dark Horse gallops with newfound brains and brawn

Flagship new Mustang blends muscle car charm and heritage with newfound levels of sophistication, but as a result of fuel worries, not its full V8 kick up front.

Dark Horse has been styled not to appear over-the-top, but still distinctive and unique from the standard GT. Image: Ford

The Ford Mustang is an icon that needs no introduction as it is one of the few muscle cars that has remained in continues production without a break between generations.

Making the muscle car sophisticated….

While key rivals from Dodge and Chevrolet have had on-and-off spells between iterations, and those from Plymouth and AMC long gone, each Mustang, including the infamous Pinto-based Mustang II, have been a talking point throughout the pony car’s storied six decades.

In breeding the Dark Horse, though, and without taking into consideration the various Shelby or Roush-tuned models, the Blue Oval has created what it bills as the ultimate Mustang not only from a driveability and performance perspective, but also dynamically, an area previous generations have not always fared the best in.

.. but undone by South Africa

Shown last year as the flagship of the S650 or seventh generation Mustang, the Dark Horse’s galloping into South Africa towards the end of 2024 hasn’t been as clear-cut.

While no different than the European or American models on first glance, the biggest inherent worry resides up front.

As with the lesser GT, South Africa’s poor fuel left Dearborn with no choice but to drastically reign the latest generation of its venerable normally aspirated 5.0-litre Coyote V8 engine in.

The result? A drop in power and torque from 373kW/567Nm to 334kW/540Nm. The same torque figure but only six kilowatts more than the GT, whose amount of twist also had to be lowered by 28kW/27Nm, the dark picture facing the Dark Horse doesn’t stop there.

At 1 930 kg, it is one of the heaviest Mustangs in recent memory and with the testing grounds of Gerotek waiting, the added 92 kg over the GT didn’t install runaway horse-level of performance.

Factor the lack of forced assistance and the drop in power at altitude, the Dark Horse’s arrival of the weeklong stay appeared more Mustang II-like than the literal dark horse persona it wants to portray.

Pony goes dark

As subjective as vehicle styling is, glancing – or, in this case, mouthing – at the Dark Horse for appearing wilder than any version of the previous Mustang only adds the theatrics of what is known to reside up front.

Besides the stunning Dark Horse-unique Blue Ember paint option, bonnet bulge with its pair of intakes and ghost dual racing stripes with Dark Horse lettering, Ford has added a larger-than-usual spoiler to the bootlid, Dark Horse badges to the front wings and bootlid, and a carbon lip splitter below the front bumper.

Stunning Blue Ember paint option, blue Brembo brake calipers and a larger-than-normal rear spoiler are only a few exterior touches bespoke to the Dark Horse. Image: Ford

Decked-out further with a model unique black grille, darkened light clusters, quad exhaust outlets integrated into the diffuser, and Pirelli PZero tyres wrapped around what Ford calls tarnished dark 19-inch alloy wheels, the Dark Horse is unashamedly imposing and brash as a muscle car should.

In fact, while the GT unlocks a sense of coolness as only a Mustang can, the Dark Horse ups the ante considerably more, but not over-the-top as with certain Shelby or Roush versions.

Inside resides a massive improvement

When it comes to dramatic, opening the door reveals an interior about as far removed from the old Mustang as possible.

While still typically American with a few cheap-feeling plastics still present, overall quality has improved massively from the previous S550, as has the simplified layout that now relies more on the new 13.2-inch infotainment system than physical buttons.

Able to be customised, along with the 12.4-inch digital instrument cluster that makes up the curved display, the former looks deceptively tricky to master compared to the straightforward but also dated eight-inch display of the previous Mustang.

In fact, it is easy to fathom thanks to the relatively slick SYNC 4A software and interface, plus the not-too-annoying presence of touch-sensitive buttons at its base.

Interior has been improved dramatically from the old Mustang. Image: Ford

With most of the functions, including those of the climate control, now located within the display itself, the dramatic reduction in buttons affords a cleaner look, though some will still bemoan this and against the supposed analogue feel of a Mustang.

That being said, a number of physical switches remain below the air vents, the most crucial being for the volume and two buttons with an exhaust logo and running pony.

Perched behind the new steering wheel, the two-tone black-and-blue leather chairs leave little to be desired from a comfort standpoint, as do the chunky buttons on the grippy telescopically adjusted multi-function wheel.

Unsurprisingly, space at the rear is nearly non-existent as occupants will have to manage with the sloping roof, inadequate legroom and slanted, almost 1920’s-style dicky rear seats.

That being said, the Dark Horse is all about the drive and while opening the boot reveals a deep and rather impressive 381-litre hold from a practicality standpoint, pressing the red starter button is what matters the most.

Mustang meets dynamic

As only a muscle car can, doing this sees the V8 fire up with a distinct bark that will require a flicking of the mentioned “exhaust” button to reduce unwanted attention from those averse to loud noises.

While this settles down, there is also the topic of the hydraulic handbrake that requires a firm “push-down” to release but a less strenuous “pull-up” to engage.

Offsetting the retro gear lever carried over from the old Mustang, the chunky handbrake’s position still comes across as awkward as a result of Ford not having changed the centre console in the move from left to right-hand-drive.

Admittedly, this is a minor iteration as once on the move, the Dark Horse feels unsurprisingly firm but not bone-jarringly uncomfortable on the ride front.

Physical buttons have remained on the carbon fibre-look centre facia below the new angled air vents. Image: Ford

Thanks in large part to the MagneRide adaptive suspension, new anti-roll bars, stiffer springs and a K-brace, the Dark Horse feels composed, sharper and more confidence inspiring to drive hard than any other previous Mustang.

Adding to this, Ford has included a Torsen limited slip differential, fitted a new heavy-duty cooling system with NACA brake ducts and fiddled with the steering to improve feedback.

While the latter is still on the heavy side in comfort-focused Normal mode, it isn’t devoid of feel as the old Mustang.

And while the Mustang has become infamous for clobbering vehicles and other road-size hazards on social media sites as a result of ill and often deliberate discipline, taking aim and turning into a corner installs confidence not ordinarily associated with a Mustang.

V8? Yes. Fast? Not as expected

That being said, the Dark Horse feels it weight and although the V8 soundtrack is both metallic, angry and an aural sensation that makes the 12-speaker B&O Play sound system almost questionable, the simple truth is that the Dark Horse doesn’t feel fast.

Largely as a result of the factors mentioned earlier, flooring the accelerator ups the decibel count considerably, but not the speed in spite of there being no lag.

Even with the exhaust set to its loudest setting and Track mode engaged, the almost WW II aircraft-sounding noise that engulfed Gerotek didn’t translate to a time faster than the GT.

Despite numerous attempts, Road Test Editor Mark Jones could only record a zero to 100 km/h sprint time of 5.2 seconds, three-tenths slower than the GT.

Fractionally down on the GT’s quarter mile time too, 13.1 vs 13.3, the Dark Horse’s weight also comes to the fore when applying the anchors.

While fitted with Brembo brakes utilising a six-piston caliper, 390 mm disc setup at the front and four-piston at the rear with 355 mm sized discs, the near-one two-tonne mass simply cannot be negated.

Because of South Africa’s less-than-perfect fuel, the 5.0-litre V8 has had to be detuned from 373 kW to 334 kW. Image: Ford

For the Dark Horse, Ford has also recalibrated the 10-speed automatic gearbox co-developed with General Motors.

However, as Mark experienced during the launch in Lesotho last year, it doesn’t feel quick enough when shifting down.

Slick and not inclined to be overridden by the paddle shifters when going up, the ‘box takes its time shifting down and would often skip a few cogs inexcusable for the number of ratios present.

As with the GT, the Dark Horse sports a drift mode and the unapologetically American line lock, which, once activated, results in a stationary burn-out where the front wheels lock for a few seconds while the rears are reduced to shreds and smoke.

While likely to be seen as childish and pointless, it adds an extra silly and “like” factor to the Mustang, unbefitting if it had originated from Europe.

Equally unlikely is the fuel consumption. Although of insignificant interest to any Dark Horse buyer or Mustang fan, the seven days and 455 km netted an indicated best of 13.9 L/100 km.

Conclusion

While no by means perfect, and disappointingly held back because of our fuel blunders, the Ford Mustang Dark Horse arguably represents the biggest evolution in the nameplate’s linage, but without moving too far from its pony car and heritage roots.

Still a unique proposition in South Africa despite still being compared to different and often turbocharged European “rivals”, the brawniest Mustang still has its muscle car charm intact, albeit now with cleverly hidden traits of sophistication below its darkened suit.

Dark Horse has finally galloped into South Africa. Image: Ford

That being said, at R1 508 800, the slight bump in power, dynamic alternations and muscled-up exterior simply doen’t make the Dark Horse R201 000 better than the GT.

However, as the new ultimate Mustang, those willing to fork-out will still get their money’s worth, without takebacks.

Road Test Data

