Toyota Hilux still country’s favourite bakkie but not double cab

With an almost 2 500 unit better offset in 2023, the Ford Ranger took top honours as South Africa's best-selling double cab.

The Ford Ranger kept its position as South Africa’s best-selling double cab bakkie throughout 2023. Image: Ford

Although Toyota held the top spot in the bakkie segment sales race for most of 2023, Ford’s Ranger secured first place in the double cab leaderboard.

Here is which brand ranked on top across single cab, double cab and extended cab segments.

Double Cabs

Ford Ranger – 20 662

Toyota Hilux – 18 227

Isuzu D-Max – 8 524

GWM P-Series – 4 009

Nissan Navara – 3 599

Single Cabs

Toyota Hilux – 13 710

Isuzu D-Max – 8 584

Mahindra Pik Up – 6 060

Ford Ranger – 1 515

GWM P-Series – 448

Extended Cabs

Toyota Hilux – 5 417

Ford Ranger – 2 441

Isuzu D-Max – 1 851

Top three best-selling bakkies of 2023

Toyota Hilux – 37 382

Ford Ranger – 24 618

Isuzu D-Max – 18 959

More than 37 000 Hiluxes were sold in South Africa in 2023. Image: Toyota

As a whole, the light commercial vehicle segment, which includes bakkies and mini busses, reported a total of 151 499 units sold in 2023.

This is a significant increase compared to the total number of LCVs sold in 2022 (135 712 units). The double, single, and extended cab bakkie offerings accounted for 108 462 units of the 151 499 total recorded this year.

Introduced last year, the Ranger SuperCab has displaced the Isuzu D-Max to become the second best-selling extended cab bakkie. Image: Ford

Toyota consistently achieved segment-leading sales results month after month with the Hilux. While overall figures allow Toyota to secure pole position, in the double cab arena, the Ford Ranger stands above all.

The double cab Blue Oval starts at R510 700 for the 2.0 SiT and is completed by the Raptor priced at R1 184 100.

Isuzu D-Max stands on the third step of the double cab and extended cab podium, but on the second when it came to single cabs in 2023. Image: Isuzu

Toyota’s cheapest Hilux double cab offering is priced at R523 700 for the 2.7 S. The line-up is completed by the four-wheel-drive 2.8 GD-6 Legend RS auto at R1 005 000.

The light commercial vehicle segment’s highest total was recorded pre-Covid, in 2019, at 151 499, whereafter figures declined but have slowly been bolstered since then.

Hilux Xtra Cab was the best-selling cab-and-a-half bakkie in 2023. Image: Toyota

Two-thousand-and-twenty-four could be the year that the light commercial vehicle segment’s figures exceed pre-pandemic figures.

Article first appeared on carmag.co.za.

