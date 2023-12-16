Ford Ranger Wildtrak X geared to take on any adventure

Newly-designed 17-inch rims wrapped in all-terrain tyres show this is no ordinary double cab bakkie.

Over the past few years my family has become more and more attached to the Ford Ranger which we’ve adopted in a variety of designations.

These bakkies have become a part of our life’s journey. As a result, memories now come in the form of “remember when we did this with the FX4” or “when we had the Stormtrak”.

So when I announced The Citizen Motoring would be spending the next few months with the new Ford Ranger Wildtrak X, my girls immediately started planning what trips would suit this new arrival.

The first of these include a road trip to the Garden Route over the holidays. But for now I need to tell you what this R1-million bakkie offers on paper as an introduction.

This Ford Ranger looks the part

On the outside, there is a new off-road grille with integrated auxiliary driving lights and Cyber Orange accent. Plus an enthusiast-rated steel bash plate, cast aluminium side steps, Wildtrak X badges on the front doors and tailgate, black Ford oval badges front and rear, Asphalt Black finish for the grille surround and bumper H-bar. It also features wheel lip mouldings, fender vents, mirror caps, door handles, rear bumper and distinctive black Ranger lettering across the bonnet.

This all rides on new-design 17-inch alloys, wrapped in 265/70 R17 General Grabber AT3 all-terrain tyres with bold white lettering. Just to let you know this is no ordinary Wildtrak.

The chunky rubberware is ready for any adventure. Picture: Mark Jones

Inside, the specialist treatment continues with the Wildtrak X fitted with new accented leather seats, with Miko suede trim and Wildtrak X embroidered into the seat backs, upper glovebox and all-weather floor mats.

Cyber Orange treatment

Terra suede features on the glovebox, instrument cluster hood and door trim. The seats, steering wheel, gear shifter, doors and the upper glovebox feature Cyber Orange contrast stitching.

The cabin features the eight-inch fully digital instrument cluster and portrait-oriented 12-inch touchscreen which controls Ford’s fully inclusive SYNC 4A infotainment system. There is also wireless device charging as standard and supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

You also get a 10-speaker B&O premium sound system, along with USB-A and USB-C connectivity and charging ports, and a built-in 400W/240v inverter which can be accessed from the rear of the centre console, as well as from the auxiliary power points in the load compartment.

There is enough charging and connectivity capability to keep teenagers happy for the time they are away from home.

The Wildtrak X logo on the front seats. Picture: Ford

Four-wheel drive system

The Ford Ranger Wildtrak X is powered by a 154 kW/550 Nm 2.0-litre bi-turbo diesel engine. It is mated to the smooth-shifting 10-speed automatic box.

It is the first 2.0-litre Ford Ranger to have the Blue Oval’s on-demand four-wheel drive system that offers four modes. 4A (automatic) is for high-traction surfaces, with the system continuously distributing power between the front and rear axles for optimum performance. 2H is for on-road driving, while 4H and 4L are specifically for surfaces with less traction.