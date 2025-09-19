Ford Ranger XL spruced up with black styling enhancements

Largely blackened touches will only be offered on double cab versions.

Following in the wheel tracks of the unofficially titled black accessory packages handed to the Ranger XLT and Everest Sport, Ford Motor Company South Africa has now done the same with the XL version of the former.

New additions

Applicable only to double cab variants, the add-ons are priced at R30 000 and, aside from being covered by the Blue Oval’s four-year/120 000km warranty, are factory fitted compared to the dealer fitted package of the XLT.

Made-up of genuine Ford accessories, the enhancements comprise the following:

18-inch Wildtrak-derived alloy wheels;

black sports bar;

spry-on bedliner;

decals down the side of the loadbox;

model-specific tailgate handle

A special decal has been added down the side of the loadbox. Picture: Ford

Comparatively, no changes have taken place in the interior.

Complete package

At The Citizen Motoring, we have always said the XL is the value leader in the Ranger line-up.

No changes have been made to the interior. Picture: Ford

Fitted with the 2.0-litre single turbo engine that offers more than enough power while still delivering excellent fuel consumption.

Styling pack has seen the standard fitting of a spray-in bedliner. Picture: Ford

This double cab also runs the uncomplicated, smooth-shifting six-speed automatic gearbox as an option. Offering South Africans a no-nonsense, capable and dependable vehicle at an accessible price point.

