Motoring

Home » Motoring

Ford Ranger XL spruced up with black styling enhancements

Picture of Mark Jones

By Mark Jones

Road Test Editor

3 minute read

19 September 2025

07:30 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Largely blackened touches will only be offered on double cab versions.

Ford Ranger XL styling pack priced

Only double cab Ranger XLs will be privy to the optional accessory package. Picture: Ford

Following in the wheel tracks of the unofficially titled black accessory packages handed to the Ranger XLT and Everest Sport, Ford Motor Company South Africa has now done the same with the XL version of the former.

New additions

Applicable only to double cab variants, the add-ons are priced at R30 000 and, aside from being covered by the Blue Oval’s four-year/120 000km warranty, are factory fitted compared to the dealer fitted package of the XLT.

ALSO READ: Ford Ranger XL might be a Plain Jane, but it’s a keeper

Made-up of genuine Ford accessories, the enhancements comprise the following:

  • 18-inch Wildtrak-derived alloy wheels;
  • black sports bar;
  • spry-on bedliner;
  • decals down the side of the loadbox;
  • model-specific tailgate handle
Ford Ranger XL styling pack priced
A special decal has been added down the side of the loadbox. Picture: Ford

Comparatively, no changes have taken place in the interior.

Complete package

At The Citizen Motoring, we have always said the XL is the value leader in the Ranger line-up.

Ford Ranger XL styling pack priced+
No changes have been made to the interior. Picture: Ford

Fitted with the 2.0-litre single turbo engine that offers more than enough power while still delivering excellent fuel consumption.

Ford Ranger XL styling pack priced
Styling pack has seen the standard fitting of a spray-in bedliner. Picture: Ford

This double cab also runs the uncomplicated, smooth-shifting six-speed automatic gearbox as an option. Offering South Africans a no-nonsense, capable and dependable vehicle at an accessible price point.

NOW READ: Ford Ranger XL not shying away from its fancier siblings

Read more on these topics

Ford Ford Ranger Motoring News

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Bombshell at Madlanga commission: Mkhwanazi accuses DA MP of breaking the law
News Gauteng taxi association chair ‘assassinated’ near Soweto
Politics Zille makes her move in Joburg
Politics Embarrassing for Joburg mayor Dada Morero to have to appear in parliament over water crisis
Celebs And Viral ‘Who was dumb enough to pay you R500k?’ – Sizwe Dhlomo on The Kiffness losing campaign over Charlie Kirk defence

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp