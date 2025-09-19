Factory-built right-hand drive Corvette Stingray arrives in Mzansi

World renowned sports car is powered by monstrous 6.2-litre V8 engine.

In what marks an historic moment in the automotive landscape, CVH Auto Group started delivering the first factory-built, right-hand-drive Corvette Stingrays to its customers.

This is a moment that has come after years of preparation, international collaboration, and a shared vision to bring one of the world’s most celebrated performance cars to South Africa.

These are from the factory cars and as such, every Corvette Stingray sold and delivered by CVH is backed by a service plan and warranty. This ensures complete peace of mind for owners, underlining the group’s commitment to their product while providing exceptional customer care.

Proud moment

“We celebrate the realisation of a vision years in the making,” says Donovan Eley, Dealer Principal at CVH Auto Group. “Bringing the Corvette to South Africa in factory-built right-hand drive has been an extraordinary journey and to hand over the first cars to their owners is also a proud and thrilling moment for our entire team.”

The Corvette Stringray features a 6.2-litre naturally aspirated V8 engine that produces 369kW of power and 613Nm of torque driven to the rear wheels via an eight-speed dual clutch transmission. The result is a claimed 0-100km/h time of 3.5 seconds and top speed of 312 km/h.

The Corvette combines world-class performance with unmistakable style. South African enthusiasts can now experience this legendary nameplate precision-engineered from the factory in right-hand drive.

Corvette Stingray on show

Customers and enthusiasts can view the Corvette Stingray at the CVH Auto Group showroom in Bryanston to register interest for future allocations. With additional units on the way, now is indeed the perfect time to experience the arrival of this motoring icon in South Africa.

CVH Auto Group is a South African automotive company with a reputation for excellence in the premium and performance vehicle segments. With a legacy as the official importer of Maserati for over nine years, CVH Auto Group also represents a curated portfolio that includes Corvette and a premium selection of pre-owned vehicles.