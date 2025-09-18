Tata Curvv banks on its swooping good looks to bowl buyers over

Coupe-like silhouette helps this crossover SUV stands out from the rest of the crowd.

Of the four passenger cars Tata has made its local return with, the Curvv is destined to get the most attention on the road.

Shortly after showing the Curvv for the first time on local soil during last month’s Festival of Motoring at Kyalami, Tata gave the media the opportunity to drive it for the first time.

The coupe-styled SUV kind of looks like the lavish initial drawing of a concept car before the bean counters force the designers to stick to something more conservative that will fit the budget. With its swooping design featuring a coupe-like silhouette, bootlid spoiler with full width LED light bar, flush door handles and generous 208mm ground clearance, the Indian carmaker’s designers scored a rare win for a change.

The Tata Curvv slots in between the smaller Punch compact crossover/SUV and the bigger Harrier mid-sized SUV. With a length of 4 308mm and a 500-litre boot, it is by no means a compact offering.

ALSO READ: We reveal Tata models that will showcase brand’s Mzansi return

Three models, one engine

Starting at R349 900, the Curvv is offered in three derivatives. They all feature a three-cylinder 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine that sends 88kW of power and 170Nm of torque to the front wheels via either six-speed manual transmission or dual-clutch automatic (DCA).

The Tata Curvv has a ground clearance of 208mm. Picture: Supplied

The range-opening manual-only Pure model features a decent specification sheet that includes LED daytime running lights, 16-inch alloy wheels and electric tailgate. Inside there is a four-inch digital instrument cluster and seven-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, reverse camera and voice recognition. The drive mode selector offers Eco, City and Sport modes.

The Creative gets 17-inch alloys, a 10.25-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, push-button start, keyless entry, leather wrapped steering wheel and paddle shifters.

Flagship Tata Curvv

The Accomplished S, which like the Creative is only offered with DCA gearbox, gets leatherette upholstery instead of fabric, 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and 360-degree surround camera. Further upgrades include a voice activated panoramic sunroof, JBL sound system, mood lighting and ventilated front seats.

The only derivative The Citizen Motoring got the sample was the Accomplished S. We thought the burgundy-coloured leatherette trim on the seats, door inserts, steering wheel and dashboard work well together with black soft-touch materials.

Little oddities included side mirror setting on the inside of the right mirror, piano black panel in the middle of the steering which displays a Tata logo when the ignition is curves on the backrests which taller occupants won’t be too fond of.

The Accomplished S features burgundy leatherette. Picture: Supplied

Smooth ride

The drive itself felt solid. The engine is not going to set any lap records. But it did a sturdy job with two adults on board on a short drive around Lanseria, with the DCA smoothly swapping cogs.

ALSO READ: At R185k, new Tata Tiago becomes one of Mzansi’s cheapest cars

Tata claims that the Curvv will sip 5.7 litres per 100km, but out drive was too short to put this to the test.

The Tata Cruvv’s striking design is in our opinion the car best virtue. Starting up or returning to a market is never going to be easy and therefore standing out from the crowd is very important.

From a price point of view, the Curvv has serious opposition in the R350k to R520k ball park. There are many Chinese players out there which offers more spec, bigger engines and longer aftersales backup. If the Tata Curvv fails to clinch the deal with its looks, it will struggle for market share.

Tata Curvv pricing

Curvv 1.2T Pure – R349 900

Curvv 1.2T Creative DCA – R419 900

Curvv 1.2T Accomplished S DCA – R519 900

*Pricing includes five-year/125 000km warranty and three-year/45 000 km service plan.