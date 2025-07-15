Ford Territory Dark Edition: The car for today’s family [WATCH]

Standout features on the Ford Territory Dark Edition include black mirrors, a black front grille, with most of the silver trim now black.

Ford provided the perfect platform for a fun-filled day with my family, out and about in Johannesburg in the all-new Territory Dark Edition.

I have been to many new car launches, and this was the first time a manufacturer gave us the opportunity to bring our loved ones along.

The all-new Ford Territory Dark Edition in the four colours it is available in. Picture: Shaun Holland

After a wholesome breakfast at our rendezvous point, The Culinary Table in Lanseria, we headed off to our destination: Gold Reef City theme park, a 43km drive to get to know the Dark Edition.

What’s new on the Ford Territory Dark Edition

The vehicle comes in four colour options, but I chose to go for the Ruby Red version because it’s The Citizen’s colour.

They also come in Star White, Panther Black and Lustrous Grey.

Some of the standout features include black mirrors, a black front grille and most of the silver trim is replaced with black trim, including the wheels.

The feature that stood out the most for me was the new black seats with orange stitching and piping.

The interior is where you spend most of your time, so it is important to be comfortable.

On our 45-minute journey to the south of Johannesburg, the 1.8 GTDI or EcoBoost provided ample power for my family of four.

The car has a host of safety features, such as lane-keeping assist, automatic emergency braking (AEB), and an all-new 360° camera.

Some things that do take some getting used to are the razor-sharp brakes and the AEB system, which can be a bit cumbersome.

Family fun with the Ford Territory Dark Edition

Once we reached our destination, it was time for family fun.

We made our first stop at the Oldees Sweet Factory for some treats to keep the kids smiling until lunchtime.

The runaway train at the Gold Reef City Theme Park in Johannesburg. Picture: Shaun Holland

We then made our way on the runaway train.

This was my daughter’s first time on an “adult” ride because she was finally over the required height.

My 13-year-old son was scared to go on most of the more thrilling rides, but my daughter was a real champ.

After building up our appetites by exploring the theme park for the morning, we made our way to Oldees diner, where we had the most delicious lunch.

My family on the raging rapids at Gold Reef City. Picture: Shaun Holland

The diner serves a range of themed meals such as burgers, nachos, grills, and some of the most amazing milkshakes with treats on.

Best of all, the décor in Oldees diner is all car-themed, and it even boasts a “Ford Booth” where you and your family can enjoy your meal.

After lunch, we went to the big wheel, where you are treated to some of the most spectacular views of the Johannesburg skyline.

Traffic is a breeze in the Ford Territory Dark Edition

Then it was a much longer trip back to Lanseria, thanks to Johannesburg’s peak hour traffic.

But I was not complaining because that gave me more time behind the wheel of the Territory Dark Edition.

Ford Territory Dark Edition. Picture: Shaun Holland

This is where I learnt that I could turn off the annoying AEB, but more importantly, when I looked back into the rear-view mirror and saw my daughter fast asleep on the back seat, I realised the Territory Dark Edition was the perfect car for today’s family.