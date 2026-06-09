Robbers flee after shooting six-year-old boy and his parents in KZN

The 46-year-old husband sustained a gunshot wound to his stomach, while his 41-year-old wife was shot in her left leg and her right hand.

A six-year-old boy and his parents were shot during an armed robbery that occurred at a residence on an unnamed road in Buffelsdraai, KwaZulu-Natal.

The incident occurred on Monday evening.

Members of the Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) were called out to the property around 19:46pm, following reports of a shooting.

Targeted Family

Upon their arrival, officers interviewed two friends of the family who were present at the residence when the incident occurred.

According to their reports, the witnesses alleged that two masked gunmen entered the home and held them hostage at gunpoint while waiting for the homeowners to return.

During the ordeal, the suspects allegedly stated that the couple were living a luxurious lifestyle and were in possession of substantial amounts of money.

Armed Robbery

The armed men reportedly demanded cash and valuables while remaining in contact with an unknown accomplice via cellphone, who was monitoring the family’s movements.

According to the witnesses, the suspects received information that the family had arrived and parked their car at a neighbouring property.

The hostages were then locked inside a room and robbed of their cellular phones before the attackers confronted the family outside.

Witnesses stated that the couple was held at gunpoint and shots were fired when they allegedly attempted to flee.

Medical Treatment

The 46-year-old husband sustained a gunshot wound to his stomach, while his 41-year-old wife was shot in her left leg and her right hand.

Their six-year-old son sustained one gunshot wound to his buttocks.

All three victims were privately transported to the hospital for medical treatment. Several spent cartridges were recovered at the scene.

According to Rusa, the gunmen fled in an unknown direction prior to the arrival of first responders.