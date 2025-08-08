Formula E investment drives Nissan’s relentless EV development

What started with the humble Nissan Leaf has transformed into electric racing rockets.

A little-known fact maybe, especially down here on the tip of Africa, is that Nissan recently wrapped up the Drivers’ Championship and finished third on the podium in both the Teams’ and Manufacturers’ Championships in the 2024/25 ABB FIA Formula E Championship.

Formula E represents the pinnacle of electric vehicle (EV) technology and thanks to Nissan’s road-to-track and track-to-road knowledge exchange, Formula E provides the perfect environment for the Japanese manufacturer to develop its electric vehicle technology.

Formula E is more than just racing to them. The company views the series as a high-speed laboratory for the future of mobility. With 90 years of automotive heritage, 85 years of motorsport legacy, and over a decade of electric vehicle expertise, Nissan uses their participation in Formula E to showcase their commitment towards an electrified future.

Nissan Leaf ahead of its time

But because Nissan no longer offer electric cars in South Africa, we don’t realise how heavily invested they are in EV technology. And we are just as quick to forget that they were first to introduce an EV locally in the Nissan Leaf back in 2013. This was a time when EVs were seen as something from another planet. Their then short range and very little charging infrastructure meant you couldn’t venture too far from home.

The world has changed since then. Electric cars are far more mainstream. And the charging infrastructure and technology continues to improve exponentially. You can almost get to Durban on a single charge. And if you can’t, there are fast chargers along the route to keep you topped up and mobile.

Sadly, what has not changed, is that our government with their ridiculous import taxing structures on EVs, ensure they remain expensive and out of reach of most of the population.

This means that the all-new electric Nissan Leaf will not be making a return to the country anytime soon. Which is such a pity because while the original Leaf offered 80kW of power and 254Nm of torque, and a range that didn’t see you getting 200km between charges, the new car offers substantially more.

The new Nissan Leaf has been vastly improved. Picture: Supplied

Leaf grows up

In 2025 your Nissan Leaf with extended range battery delivers double the power at 160kW and substantially more torque at 355Nm. What will transform your thinking, is that the range claimed now comes in at a full 600km.

The Nissan Formula E car on the other hand weighs in at just 782kg, and produces 350kW of power. A power-to-weight ratio that gets the car to 100km/h in a mere 1.86 seconds and achieve a top speed of 322km/h. To put this is some sort of perspective, a Formula E car outguns a Formula 1 car when it comes to in-gear, out-of-the-corner, acceleration.

But by now you might be wondering what the link is from Formula E to the Nissan Leaf in particular. To mark the finale of the Formula E Championship held at London’s ExCel circuit at the end of July, the team unveiled a teal blue version of its cherry blossom livery to celebrate the launch of the all-new, UK-built Nissan Leaf. The Citizen Motoring was there to witness both the highs and lows that motorsport can deliver and see the new Nissan Leaf in the flesh.

Sad way to end season

It was a tough weekend for the Nissan Formula E Team. Oliver Rowland had the Drivers’ Championship already wrapped up, but him and team-mate Norman Nato needed big finishes to clinch the Teams’ and Manufacturers’ Championships for the Japanese manufacturer. It did not come together for either driver, with lady luck choosing to offer up carnage instead of clean laps required for victory.

Nissan have held onto Norman Nato and Oliver Rowland for next season. Picture: Supplied

Sitting in the stands, you could almost feel the energy leave the arena late on Sunday afternoon as Rowland’s number 23 car connected the wall and retired out of the race.

As much as there was disappointment around the place, it was still a brilliant season with the team achieving seven podiums and four victories. And as a result, Nissan have announced that their driver line-up for the 2025/26 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship will remain unchanged, with both Oliver Rowland and Norman Nato continuing to race with the team.