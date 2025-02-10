Volkswagen’s new entry-level EV teased ahead of 2027 debut

Electric replacement for the up! will have a directly converted starting price of just R380 000 in Europe.

Renamed ID. One, the EV replacement for the up! will go on-sale in 2027. Image: Volkswagen

A topic of much speculation throughout 2023 and 2024 following a breakdown in talks with Renault for a possible joint venture, Volkswagen has started teasing the all-electric replacement for the up! for the first time.

Call it ID. One

Set to be called ID. One, as evident by the numberplate on the teased model, the newcomer will be positioned below the incoming ID.2all and will have a reported starting price of €20 000 (R379 979) when it goes on-sale in Europe in 2027.

Undercutting the ID.2all by €5 000 (R94 994), the ID. One will be based on the same MEB Entry platform and produce less than the 166 kW its senior sibling reportedly makes.

ALSO READ: It’s happening: Volkswagen confirms smaller than Polo EV by 2027

“With the results of the negotiations in December, we have embarked on the largest future plan in the history of Volkswagen,” Volkswagen Passenger Car Brand CEO Thomas Schäfer said in a statement.

“We are now following an ambitious course with a view to ensuring that we reach the targets we have jointly agreed. This will be a key step in making electro-mobility attractive for everyone – the clear goal of our brand”.

For Europe

Billed as a “high-quality” offering from Europe to Europe” by the former Head of Volkswagen South Africa, the ID. One will also spawn derivatives for sister brands Cupra and Skoda, with the latter, formerly the performance division of Seat, heading up the project.

Concept Volkswagen ID.2all will finally become a reality in 2026. Image: Volkswagen

Priced at €3 000 (R56 996) more than originally estimated, the teaser image shows a distinct wider appearance than the up!, with an evolution of the ID.2all’s front facia design.

Appearing noticeably wider than the ID.2all and most likely with five-doors as standard unlike the original up!, the ID. One will be produced in Germany, and according to related post by carscoops.com, debut as in greater concept detail as early as next month.

Not for us

Unsurprisingly though, the ID. One, and for that the matter the ID2.all, won’t be offered on South Africa soil soon with focus instead being on local production of the Polo, Polo Vivo and from 2027, the new small SUV due to debut next month in Brazil under the Tera name.

NOW READ: Report: Volkswagen ends talks for affordable EV with Renault