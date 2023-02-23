Spec-filled, sleeker looking updated Hyundai Palisade priced

Charl Bosch

Having received right-hand-drive approval two years ago, followed soon after by South African market introduction, Hyundai has announced price and spec details of the updated Palisade three-row SUV.

The biggest and priciest model in the South Korean marque’s line-up, the seven or eight-seat Palisade, named after the upmarket Pacific Palisades neighbourhood located in Southern California, touches down after benefitting from a mid-life revision showcased at the New York International Auto Show last year.

What has changed?

Externally, the updates comprises a flatter cascade grille with squared-off surrounds finished in black chrome and without the inner chrome studs, newly designed 20-inch alloy wheels, a rectangular lower air intake and colour coded wheel arch cladding.

In addition to the grille, the split headlight design sports what Hyundai calls a “flow-down” look in that the lower mounted L-shaped diodes are now “connected” to the main cluster by a small rectangular light embedded into the bumper.

At the rear, Hyundai has restyled the bumper by incorporating not only a new lower skidplate, but horizontal reflectors as opposed to the pre-facelift model’s pod-like items.

Tech and spec

Inside, the slightly more prominent changes include the new multi-function steering wheel from the Staria, Tucson, Alcazar/Grand Creta and facelift Creta, a novel 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, new seats, and in place of the old 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system – South African models having had an eight-inch display – a new 12.3-inch setup with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Although Hyundai has stuck with the single trim level option, the Elite, it has included a raft of new specification items aimed at improving Palisade sales from the 256 units sold since it’s debut in 2021.

These include a heated steering wheel, a twelve-speaker Infinity sound system, ventilated front seats with only the seven-seater getting cooled second-row chairs, all-around one-touch up/down electric windows, seven instead of six airbags, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist, a surround-view rear camera, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist with Junction Assist, Lane Keep Assist and Lane Follow Assist.

New infotainment system and digital instrument cluster a hallmark of the interior

Carried over items include:

tri-zone climate control;

wireless smartphone charger;

electric front seats with memory function for the driver’s chair;

tyre pressure monitor;

heated front seats;

keyless entry;

rear window blinds;

push-button start;

folding electric mirrors;

electric tailgate;

dual-pane panoramic sunroof;

heated second-row seating only on seven-seat models;

Rear Cross Traffic Alert;

Rear Seat Alert;

Safe Exit Assist;

Trailer Stability Assist;

Hill Start Assist;

Downhill Brake Control

Measuring 4 980 mm in overall length with its wheelbase stretching 2 900 mm, the Palisade stands 1 750 mm tall and measures 1 976 mm wide, with boot space ranging from 509-litres to 2 447-litres with the second and third rows lowered.

Still diesel only

Unlike in the United States and Australia, the normally aspirated 3.8-litre V6 petrol engine that delivers 217kW/355Nm has again been withheld for South Africa, leaving the 2.2-litre turbodiesel as the sole powerunit available.

Small changes have taken place at the rear

Producing an unchanged 142kW/440Nm, the mill is once again paired to a shift-by-wire button operated eight-speed automatic gearbox that sends the amount of grunt to all four corners. Claimed ground clearance is 203 mm and fuel consumption at 8.2 L/100 km.

Also carried over is the Drive Terrain mode selector that prevails with seven settings; Eco, Comfort, Smart, Sport, Snow, Mud and Sand.

Price

Priced at R1 099 900 regardless of the seat count, the Palisade’s asking price includes a seven-year/200 000 km warranty as well as a seven-year/105 000 km service plan, with buyers having a choice of five colours; White Cream, Graphite Grey, Shimmering Silver, Moonlight Blue and Abyss Black Pearl.

