Hyundai unleashes Mufasa SUV: King of the road (but not in SA)

Already renowned for the somewhat contentious meanings of Creta and Kona nameplates in predominantly Spanish, Hyundai, this time, has seemingly chosen inspiration from the silver screen for its latest SUV unveiled in China.

Pride Rock not of its own

Appearing similar to a series of current Kia and Hyundai models, namely the Creta, Tucson, Kia Sportage and from the rear, the Kia EV6, as well as Cadillac’s latest offerings, the all-new Mufasa is under no illusion from where its name comes from.

Aggressive styling a mishmash of current Cadillac, Hyundai and Kia models

Despite Hyundai not confirming it outright, the newcomer – for those who don’t know – takes its name from the 1994 smash-hit animation film, The Lion King – which received a somewhat controversial CGI reboot to mixed response in 2019.

Likely to attract the attention of Disney, who owns The Lion King name, the Mufasa is the result of a joint venture between Hyundai and its Chinese affiliate, Beijing-Hyundai, that will debut to the public at the Shanghai Auto Show in March.

Soft bite

Measuring 4 475 mm long, 1 686 mm tall and 1 850 mm wide while riding on a 2 680 mm wheelbase, the Mufasa provides seating for five and according to details obtained by www.carnewschina.com, tips the scales at 1 464 kg.

Its cobbled-together aggressive styling, arguably, worthy of its name doesn’t expand to any serious bite underneath the bonnet where Hyundai has settled upon one engine; the normally aspirated 2.0-litre petrol from the Creta that pumps out 118 kW.

Rear facia a clear nod to the Kia EV6 GT

Top speed is pegged at 187 km/h no further details being known, apart from the publication reporting no plans for the introduction of a hybrid or electric version any time soon.

The fifth model to emerge from the partnership, the Mufasa is also the second to feature a name from animation, the first being the Alcazar in India, known in South Africa as the Grand Creta, whose nomenclature seemingly comes from the general depicted in the Tintin comic books.

South Africa, you cannot take it home

Unsurprisingly, the Mufusa won’t be coming to South Africa anytime soon as a father figure to the Creta similar to its namesake in The Lion King.

