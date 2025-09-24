Limited-edition GAC Emzoom Collection SUV is priced to go

At R359 900, this is the first of two limited edition models sold in South Africa.

Limited edition models are all the rage and sought after by buyers in South Africa. Put some stickers on and paint some of the trim black and you have a car that everybody wants. And this brings us to the GAC limited edition Emzoom Collection and Emzoom Nova that will be retailing for R359 900.

Revealed at the recent Festival of Motoring, the Emzoom Nova entry spec model delivers on performance and accessibility. It features a turbocharged 130kW/270Nm 1.5-litre engine paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. It’s built for city agility and open-road power.

Peace of mind

The GAC Emzoom Nova comes with new 17-inch alloys and a refreshed grille design. And on the inside, there is a 10-inch infotainment screen, keyless entry, and a tech-forward cabin.

Every GAC Emzoom Nova comes backed by a lifetime engine warranty, making this one of the most confidence-inspiring offers in its segment. It also comes with two-year/30 000km service plan.

The Nova is due for launch shortly but while we wait for this, the Emzoom Collection is already here, and offers another affordable entry into the range at the same R359 900 retail price. Offering the same warranty and service plan, and 130kW/270Nm, 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine and seven-speed DCT transmission, the GAC Emzoom Collection comes with the addition of 18-inch alloys this time.

GAC Emzoom fully specced

Think rear parking sensors for tight mall parking, wireless Apple CarPlay for your road trip playlists, keyless entry for hands-full moments, and an electronic parking brake because convenience matters. Add to this a claimed fuel consumption of just 6.2 litres per 100km, the GAC Emzoom Collection makes as much sense for your pocket as it does for your holiday road trips.

“This limited edition is designed for Mzansi drivers who want more than a lift, they want a lifestyle,” says Brian Smith, Marketing Director at GAC South Africa. “It has the style, the spec, and the price to make you double-take, but be quick, we will be producing only 150.”

