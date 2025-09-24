496km/h Yangwang dethrones Bugatti Chiron as world’s fastest car

U9 Xtreme hyper car powered by four electric motors with a combined output of 2 200kW.

Bugatti’s Chiron Super Sport 300+ was the world’s official fastest production car with a top speed of 490.48km/h. But now Yangwang have claimed this record with a 496.22km/h run with their U9 Xtreme hypercar at the Automotive Testing Papenburg (ATP) test track in Germany.

This modern milestone in engineering sets a new standard in electric mobility, mixing unrivalled power and speed with zero emissions.

Whereas the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ utilises a massive 8.0‑litre, 16-cylinder, quad‑turbocharged petrol combustion engine that delivers 1 176kW of power to get the job done, the Yangwang U9 Xtreme is powered by an electric motor on each wheel that delivers a combined output of 2 200kW.

Serious electric power

Originally known as the U9 Track/Special Edition, and now officially confirmed as the Yangwang U9 Xtreme in production guise, or U9X for short, the fastest car on the planet takes the existing technical architecture of the U9 currently on sale in China and harnesses the potential of several key evolutions.

These include, but are not limited to: an upgraded powertrain with 1200V ultra-high-voltage electrics (compared with 800V), a lithium iron phosphate Blade Battery with a remarkable discharge rate of 30C, four ultra-high-speed motors which operate at up to 30 000rpm, track-level semi-slick tyres, and revised DiSus-X suspension with specific tuning.

Yangwang is the luxury sub-brand of global new-energy vehicle (NEV) leader BYD.

BYD boss praises Yangwang U9 Xtreme

“This is an incredibly proud moment for everyone in the research and development division. Yangwang is a brand that does not recognise the impossible, and only through this commitment to what’s coming next can you end up with a vehicle like the U9X,” , said BYD executive vice president Stella Li said.

” I extend my gratitude to the whole team, and my thanks to the driver, Marc Basseng, for his skill and technical input. It’s terrific that the fastest production car in the world is now electric.”

Basseng drove the U9X during its record-breaking run. He is a German track specialist with a long history in sports-car racing and endurance motorsport.

Limited run will be available

“This record was only possible because the U9 Xtreme simply has incredible performance,” said Basseng.

“Technically, something like this is not possible with a combustion engine. Thanks to the electric motor, the car is quiet, there are no load changes, and that allows me to focus even more on the track.”

The Yangwang U9 Xtreme is available to customers, with a limited series production run of no more than 30 units. The name comes from the English word ‘Extreme’, which means ‘limit’ and ‘ultimate’. Added emphasis is on the ‘X’, which represents the unknown.