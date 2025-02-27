Fully plugged-in Volvo ES90 teased ahead of 5 March reveal

Swedish marque's first ever electric sedan won't replace the hybrid-only S90, but serve as an alternative capable of travelling 700 km on a single charge.

ES90 will show its real self on 5 March. Image: Volvo

Reported as far back as 2023, Volvo has officially started teasing the ES90 as its first-ever all-electric sedan.

More range than EX90

Initially rumoured for unveiling in 2024, the ES90 will formally premiere on 5 March as the latest model after the EX90 to ride on Gothenburg’s 800-volt Scalable Production Architecture (SPA2).

ALSO READ: Volvo ES90 happening in 2024 as brand’s first electric sedan

Said to incorporate styling from its sibling, the ES90 will, seemingly, offer a larger battery pack as its claimed range of 700 km betters the 600 km of the EX90, with a total of 300 km available after 10 minutes plugged into a 350 kW DC outlet.

Made by software

Billed as a “software-defined” product, the ES90 will debut technology giant Nvidia’s latest Drive AGX Orn core that makes extensive use of artificial intelligence to improve, it claims, performance and safety.

Able calculate 508 trillion operations a second, the system sees the ES90 join the EX90 as part of what Volvo calls its Superset range that additionally updates over-the-air when a revision becomes available.

Rear incorporates elements from the EX30 rather than the EX90. Image: Volvo

“By combining the power of core computing and our Superset tech stack, we can now make safer cars more efficiently than ever before, “Chief Engineer and Technology Head, Anders Bell, said in a statement.

Similar to the EX90, the ES90 make use of sustainable and recycled materials such as imitation wood panelling inside, recycled polymers and reusable steel as well as aluminium.

More soon

On-track to be produced, possibly and solely, in China alongside the Zeekr 009-derived EM90, the ES90 will fulfil the same role as the EX90 to the XC90 by being an electric alternative to the S90 instead of replacing it outright.

Carefully teased with only the basic silhouette and XC30-inspired taillights being shown, expectations are that a final round of teasers could be released before the official unveiling in less than a week’s time.

Despite EX90 being confirmed for South Africa later this year, the ES90 is unlikely to be offered given the long since departure of the S90, as well as the lack in demand for large sedans.

NOW READ: Volvo settles upon hybrid and EV future for 10 incoming models