GWM Haval H6 PHEV arrives just in time for looming fuel price hike

Single electric motor plug-in hybrid SUV derivative sips just five litres of petrol per 100km.

Great Wall Motors (GWM) has expanded its local new energy vehicle footprint with the introduction of two plug-in hybrid (PHEV) derivatives to the Haval H6 range.

Starting at a very attractive price of R699 900, a two-wheel and four-wheel “standard” PHEV derivative joins the performance GT plug-in hybrid model which heads the line-up. The three PHEVs together with the three self-charging hybrids (HEVs) in the line-up means that six of the 10 models in the Chinese carmaker’s Haval H6 range are now new energy offerings. Not a bad thing with the looming record fuel price increases.

Two Haval H6 PHEV models

The standard PHEV models are powered by a turbocharged 1.5-litre petrol engine hooked up to an electric system. This system sees a 19.1kWh battery hooked up to a single electric motor in the two-wheel drive derivative and hooked up to two electric motors in the four-wheel drive model.

The two-wheel drive model produces 240kW/540Nm which is sent to the front wheels via two-speed DHT. It will sprint from 0 to 100km/h in 7.85 seconds and only sip 5.0L/100km on a combined cycle. GWM says it has an electric range of up to 106km and total range of 1 106km.

The Haval H6 PHEV features a foot-operated electric tailgate. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

Called the Hi-4, the all-paw version’s powertrain produces a total of 268kW of power and 760Nm of torque. This goes to all four corners via four-speed dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT). GWM claims that the Hi-4 will sprint from 0 to 100km/h in 4.85 seconds and sip 5.3 litres per 100km when using engine and electric power. IT has an electric range of 100km and total range of 1 043km.

Hi-4 features clever tech

The Hi-4, which stands for hybrid intelligent four-wheel drive, gives the driver a choice of three power modes; full electric, full electric priority and intelligent hybrid. Once a power mode has been chosen, the hybrid system automatically switches between nine modes to ensure optimal performance and efficiency from the powertrain.

The Hi-4 features intelligent torque vectoring control (iTVC) which utilises the front and rear electric motors to ensure better load distribution. This helps to negate oversteer or understeer, reduces the risk of skidding, delivers enhance traction and improves high-speed cornering.

Both models support DC charging of up to 50kW and will take 28 minutes to charge from 30 to 80%. It takes three hours for the battery to charge from 15 to 100% on a 7kW AC home charger.

Oodles of creature comforts

Apart from the badging on the tailgate, the PHEV Haval H6 features no styling differences from its HEV and petrol-powered siblings.

As it is only offered in top spec Ultra Luxury trim, the PHEV is loaded with goodies. The plush interior features 14.6-inch infotainment system featuring GWM’s latest Coffee OS software platform and nine-speaker sound system along with 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. It also has electrically adjustable and heated front seats, head-up display, panoramic sunroof and foot-operated electric tailgate.

A 14.6-inch infotainment screen takes centre stage in the cabin. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

Like in the case of the HEV, the PHEV runs on run-flat tyres and has no spare wheel. This is due to the battery pack taking up the space underneath the boot board. As such, the boot offers a generous 560 litres of space.

In terms of safety, the Haval H6 PHEV features a comprehensive set of advanced driver assistance systems. These include 540-degree panoramic camera, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking and driver fatigue monitoring. Automatic Park Assist also comes standard.

Smooth operator

The Citizen Motoring this week got the sample the Hi-4 on a media launch drive between Hartbeespoortdam and Johannesburg. As expected, the PHEV is a smooth operator that packs a heavy punch.

Being a plug-in hybrid, the SUV has an electric soul. With a charged battery, starts, pull aways and general easy cruising are all done with no engine noise. You only start noticing the engine when the battery power starts to diminish. Or when you require more oomph during hard acceleration.

The Haval H6 is an important model for GWM. The addition of the standard PHEV models will put the carmaker in good stead in very congested segment.

Haval H6 PHEV pricing

H6 1.5T DHT Ultra Luxury PHEV – R 699 900

H6 1.5T DHT Ultra Luxury 4×4 PHEV – R 749 900

*Pricing includes seven-year/200 000km warranty, eight-year/150 000km high-voltage battery warranty and seven-year/75 000km service plan.