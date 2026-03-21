Silky smooth Mazda CX-60 takes fight to Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz

Mazda has steadily moved its SUVs away from budget-friendly transport options and pushed them deeper into premium lifestyle territory.

The CX-60 represents the pinnacle of Mazda’s offerings in South Africa, with the 3.3 Takumi Edition Auto being the flagship. The big question we had to answer after spending a week with the car is, would we spend R1 085 100 on it?

Getting the competitor details out the way, at this price, the Mazda CX-60 is a better deal than any premium rival from Audi, BMW, Lexus, Range Rover, Mercedes-Benz or Volvo while offering a level of drive and comfort that is more than equal.

It is only the Chinese in Omoda and Chery that make a better price offering. But simply put, they don’t offer the same level of refinement as the Mazda CX-60.

That refinement comes courtesy of enhancements made to the drive train noise, steering characteristics and suspension tweaks made to the car last year.

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Human-centric design ensures the car is always intuitively aligned to the driver’s needs. Picture: Mark Jones

Unbeatable turbodiesel engine

What didn’t change was the 3.3 litre straight-six turbodiesel engine. It is simply brilliant as it is, offering 187kW of power at 3 750rpm and a full 550Nm of torque from 1 500 to 2 400rpm. It is more than just the numbers on paper.

How it delivers on the road that counts more. With enough urge always seeming on tap, the eight-speed auto box also transfers the power down to all four wheels in the smoothest way possible. You want to drive this car long distances.

3.3 litre diesel-powered MHEV offers an impressive 187kW power with 550Nm. Picture: Mark Jones

It’s all about the numbers

For those who are interested in the numbers, the Mazda CX-60 is said to get to 100km/h in just 7.3 seconds and top out at 219km/h.

What probably helps here is the little-known fact that the car runs a 48V mild hybrid system, which sees a small 0.33kWh lithium-ion battery pack power an electric motor that is integrated into the automatic transmission.

This extra charge is said to be good for 12.4kW and 153Nm for short periods. Will you feel it kicking in and out? No. It all happens seamlessly as it should. But where you will feel it is in your pocket at the pumps.

The Mazda CX-60 scored highly once again in the fuel consumption stakes. Used as an everyday car in the suburbs, in traffic and on the highway, our average fuel consumption came in at an excellent 6.7 litres per 100km. This gives you over 800km from the relatively small 58 litre fuel tank.

All-Wheel Drive (AWD) ensures smoother power delivery and optimised traction in diverse conditions. Picture: Mark Jones

Plenty choice to be had

So, back to answering the original question of whether we would spend the money or not. There is no short answer. R1 million is a lot of money and that also gives you a lot of choice.

Is the Mazda badge strong enough to fight off the premium brigade? Can the Chinese lure you in with better pricing?

All valid questions. Our suggestion is, go and drive the car with an open mind. I think you will be surprised.

A 12-inch infotainment display with wireless integration. Picture: Mark Jones

Extensive specifications list

Every Mazda CX-60 comes standard with:

Panoramic roof

Front and rear parking sensors

Heated outer mirrors

Wireless charging (Qi)

Inside, the Takumi offers:

Nappa leather upholstery

Ambient lighting and ventilated front seats

Auto-dimming outer mirror

Front seat ventilation

Hands-free liftgate

Integrated navigation;

Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)

Lane Keep Assist System (LAS)

BOSE 12-speaker premium audio system

12-inch infotainment display

And wireless integration

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This model is first-to-market with Mazda’s Driver Personalisation System. Picture: Mark Jones

Pricing

CX-60 3.3 Takumi AWD AT – R1 085 100

The Mazda Courtesy Programme and the Assured Programme with Guaranteed Future Value offer complete peace of mind, making premium ownership easy, flexible, and secure. And includes a five-year unlimited kilometer warranty, service plan and roadside assistance (not limited to the first owner).