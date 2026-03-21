PODCAST: Where new Lepas L4 fits into Chery stable in Mzansi

New compact SUV range starts off at a very attractive starting price of R299 900.

Lepas became the latest brand in Chinese carmaker Chery’s stable this month with the local introduction of the L4 compact SUV.

The Lepas L4 is the first model in the new SUV range which will later include bigger siblings in the form of the L6 and L8 at a later stage.

Lepas, a name derived from the words “leopard” and “passion”, follows in the footsteps of the mother Chery brand and Omoda, Jaecoo, Jetour and iCaur. Jaecoo, Omoda, iCaur and Lepas are all considered official Chery sub-brands, with Jetour is registered as an entity on its own.

Lepas L4 makes a Pitstop

In this week’s episode of The Citizen Motoring‘s Pitstop podcast, we look at the Lepas L4. We look at where it fits into the greater Chery picture and in the overall compact B SUV segment.

The Lepas brand breaches the gap between Chery and Omoda. The brand describes itself as premium, elegant, sophisticated and technology-driven.

The Lepas L4 slots-in between the most affordable Chery Tiggo 4 Pro and Tiggo Cross. The line-up comprise three derivatives, Amur, Javan and Panthera. The Amur starts at a very attractive price of R299 900.

Two powertrains on offer

The Amur powered by a naturally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol engine that sends 80kW of power and 148Nm of torque to the front wheels via five-speed manual transmission.

The Javen and Panthera features a turbocharger 1.5-litre petrol engine. This blown mill sends 108kW/225Nm to the front wheels via six-speed dual-clutch automated transmission.

Inside, the Amur features a 9.9-inch infotainment system, which the Javan and Panthera swops out for a 13.2-inch screen. The flagship Pantera also receives imitation leather upholstery, a six-speaker sound system, voice control, roof rails and push-button start.

Like Omoda & Jaecoo and iCaur, Lepas will operate separately from Chery dealerships. There will be an initial dealer network of 33 outlets nationwide.