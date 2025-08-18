Wait over: Toyota Hilux Legend 55 pricing revealed

The fifth special edition Hilux in the Legend series is again offered in double and Xtra Cab bodystyles, but lacks the mild-hybrid assisted turbodiesel engine option.

A surprise reveal at its annual State of the Motor Industry (SOMI) conference at the end of January, Toyota has released official pricing of the eagerly awaited Hilux Legend 55 on its website.

Ahead of its formal launch next month, the fifth commemorative special edition in the “Legend” series debuts five years after the Legend 50, and marks 55 years of the Hilux being on-sale in South Africa.

Legend changes inside and out

Based on the standard Legend, and positioned between it and the Legend RS, the 55’s unique aesthetic comprises model specific 18-inch alloy wheels, a Legend 55 branded sports bar, a rubberised loadbin and manual roller shutter, silver bashplate underneath the front bumper, and Legend 55 badges.

Eschewing the widebody design as the variant shown at SOMI, the Legend 55’s exterior additions conclude with a Legend 55 animation projected onto the doors, a standard tow bar and the option of the Dark Green Metallic paint option the former came decked-out in.

Prominent changes at the rear are Legend 55 badges, a Legend 55 branded sports bar and a standard tow bar. Image: Toyota

Besides the latter, nine other hues can be selected from; Glacier White, Oxide Bronze, Chromium Silver, Arizona Red, Inferno Metallic, Platinum White Pearl and Graphite Grey Metallic.

Available in limited quantity is Sand Beige and Attitude Black.

Interior changes require a keen eye to spot. Image: Toyota

Inside, the revisions are more subtle by comprising black leather with Legend 55 embroidery work on the front seat headrests, Legend 55 branded treadplates, a Legend 55 plaque behind the gear lever on the centre console, and the JBL sound system from the Legend RS.

‘Standard’ GD-6

Standard specification is, otherwise unchanged from the regular Legend, although up front, Toyota has opted not to include the 48-volt mild-hybrid version of the 2.8 GD-6 turbodiesel engine.

As such, the Legend 55 is motivated by the non-electrically assisted unit that still pushes-out 150kW/500Nm. Drive is again routed to the rear or all four wheels through a six-speed automatic gearbox.

Price

Available in Xtra and double cab bodystyles, the Legend 55’s sticker prices include a three-year/100 000 km warranty and a nine-service/90 000 km service plan.

Hilux 2.8 GD-6 Xtra Cab RB Legend 55 AT – R728 300

Hilux 2.8 GD-6 Xtra Cab Legend 55 4×4 AT – R813 700

Hilux 2.8 GD-6 double cab RB Legend 55 AT – R885 700

Hilux 2.8 GD-6 double cab Legend 55 4×4 AT – R935 900

